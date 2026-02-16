 Rajpal Yadav Gets Bail: Actor's Brother Says 'Our Good Days Are Yet To Come' - Watch Video
Reacting to the Delhi High Court’s decision, Rajpal Yadav's brother Chandrapal Yadav maintained a composed and hopeful stance. Speaking briefly to media persons, he said, “We have no complaints. Whatever days we had, our good days are yet to come. That is all we will say for now”

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav secured interim bail from the Delhi High Court till March 18 in the long-running Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case against him. The development comes as a temporary relief for the actor, who had been lodged in Tihar Jail for 11 days.

As part of the recent hearing, the actor reportedly paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant, after which the court granted him interim relief.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor will soon hold a press conference to address the media queries.

Rajpal Yadav had surrendered on February 5 after the High Court dismissed his last-minute plea seeking additional time in the cheque bounce and loan default matter. Earlier, the court had ordered him to serve a six-month sentence, observing repeated non-compliance with its prior directives.

The case dates back to 2010 and is linked to alleged unpaid dues that reportedly escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore following the collapse of his production venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

Yadav had also moved a bail application earlier seeking permission to attend a family wedding. That interim plea was first heard on February 12 and later deferred to February 16 before the current relief was granted.

During this period, Rajpal reportedly received support from several members of the film fraternity. Actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan, along with filmmaker David Dhawan, are said to have reached out. Singers Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Anup Jalota have also publicly extended financial help.

Earlier, Sonu Sood reportedly offered him a role in his upcoming film along with a signing amount. Others, including politician Tej Pratap Yadav, Kamaal R Khan and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, have also pledged assistance.

