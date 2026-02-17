'I Blocked Him': Poonam Pandey Says Famous Cricketer Called Her 'Cute' In DM, Wanted To 'Hangout' With Her

Actress-model Poonam Pandey is no stranger to controversy, and her latest remarks have once again sparked conversation online. Known for grabbing headlines, whether for her personal life or shocking claims, Poonam has now spoken about cricketers and actors reaching out to her on social media.

In a recent interaction with Filmwindow, she addressed the attention she receives in her direct messages on social media. When asked, “You must get a lot of DMs (direct messages), even from people with blue ticks, who are well-known,” Poonam admitted that she does receive messages from verified and popular personalities.

However, she chose not to disclose identities. “No, I can’t reveal any names. But many players and stars have messaged me,” she said. Sharing one particular instance, she revealed, “One cricketer wrote, ‘You look very cute.’ He kept messaging me. I had to block him.”

When further questioned about whether these cricketers approach her with serious intentions or are simply trying to pass time, Poonam responded, “The kind of messages I get, it doesn’t seem like they’re serious. To be honest, it feels like they just want to hang out with me. Sometimes I have to ignore them because I wonder who they think they are.”

She added, “I’m sure other girls like me are getting messages.”

Interestingly, Poonam isn’t the first actress to make such claims. Earlier, actress Khushi Mukherjee had also alleged that cricketers had messaged her and even named Suryakumar Yadav. Her statement went viral and triggered heavy trolling, after which she clarified that her comments had been misquoted.

Poonam has frequently grabbed headlines for her bold statements involving cricketers. She first stirred massive controversy during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she promised to strip if India won, a claim that had sparked nationwide debate.