'Brand Ambassador Of Fire!' Poonam Pandey Reacts To Diwali Patakhas Named After Her At Mumbai's Local Vendor | WATCH | Instagram @poonampandeyreal

As Diwali festival 2025 has begun and everyone is flooding to buy their favourite firecrackers, one of the close-friends of actress Poonam Pandey spotted something unusual yet recognizable, when he gave it a closer look, he found out that its actually Poonam Pandey making her debut on the Patakha posters. He rushed to FaceTime the actress, and her reaction to it is a treat to watch.

Poonam Pandey, known for her social media presence, took to her Instagram handle to post the screen-recording of the FaceTime in which her friend is showing her visuals from a firecracker stall filled with boxes and products named by her. From 'Poonam Patakha, to Poonam Fuljhadi' the actress can be seen taking all over the place with her magic. A common picture of Poonam Pandey in a stunning red, off-shoulder dress can be seen on almost all the products named by her, while there are other products as well with different pictures and names of hers.

WATCH VIDEO:

As Poonam got to know about these firecrackers, she was left stunned. On the video call, she can be heard saying that she wants to buy these patakhas in loving memory and was asking for the location of the stall to her friend. "Really? Are you serious? Look at this picture... I can't wait to buy these," Pandey said on the video call.

She posted a whole collage of the stall on Instagram and wrote, "Okay, but who decided to make me the brand ambassador of 'literal fire'?"

