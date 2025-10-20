 'Sydney Turned Into Mini-India': Australian Streets Glow With Diwali Lights & LED Ramayana Installations | VISUALS INSIDE
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
'Sydney Turned Into Mini-India': Australian Streets Glow With Diwali Lights & LED Ramayana Installations | VISUALS INSIDE | Instagram @_bucketl.list_ /aussies.upclose

Sydney is shining brighter than ever this festive season as the city embraces the spirit of Diwali, the festival of lights, with breathtaking enthusiasm. From Phantom Street in Nirimba Fields to Marsden Park, neighborhoods have turned into glowing spectacles, featuring intricate LED installations, colorful rangolis, and homes glittering with diyas and fairy lights.

The highlight of this year’s celebrations is Phantom Street, which has become the talk of the town and the internet for its stunning Diwali decorations. Over 20 houses on the street have come together to create an extraordinary experience that combines art, technology, and tradition. Visitors can now scan a QR code at the beginning of the street and embark on a digital-guided journey through the Ramayana, India’s timeless epic, brought to life through dazzling light displays.

WATCH VIDEO:

Each home showcases a different chapter from the Ramayana, from Lord Rama’s exile and Sita’s abduction to the grand victory over Ravana. The installations have been meticulously designed by residents who spent weeks planning and setting up the display, ensuring every detail captures the festival’s essence victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Stunning Drone View Visuals Of The Street:

Videos of the street have gone viral on social media, with users writing, "This is a beautiful way to celebrate Indian culture so that other communities can also appreciate it." Crowds of locals and tourists have been visiting to witness the glowing wonder, taking photos, and soaking in the festive vibes.

article-image

This Diwali, Sydney has proven that the festival’s message transcends borders. Through creativity, community spirit, and light, the city’s Indian diaspora has once again made home feel a little closer, one diya at a time. One user also commented, "Nowadays indian festivals are celebrated better in foreign countries than in India."

