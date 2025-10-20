 President Droupadi Murmu And PM Modi Extend Warm Diwali Greetings, Wish For Happiness, Peace, And Prosperity For All Indians
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPresident Droupadi Murmu And PM Modi Extend Warm Diwali Greetings, Wish For Happiness, Peace, And Prosperity For All Indians

President Droupadi Murmu And PM Modi Extend Warm Diwali Greetings, Wish For Happiness, Peace, And Prosperity For All Indians

Diwali is known as the festival of lights, symbolising the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light diyas and candles and offer prayers to Lord Lakshmi.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu (L) & PM Modi (R) | X @rashtrapatibhvn & File Pic

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen and wished for happiness and prosperity for all.

Diwali is known as the festival of lights, symbolising the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light diyas and candles and offer prayers to Lord Lakshmi.

In a statement, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world."

"Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity," she said.

FPJ Shorts
Man Orders Sweets From Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto & Gifts It Back To Delivery Partners: Internet Loves This Diwali Gesture
Man Orders Sweets From Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto & Gifts It Back To Delivery Partners: Internet Loves This Diwali Gesture
Spotify To Develop AI-Based Music Products, Partners With Major Labels
Spotify To Develop AI-Based Music Products, Partners With Major Labels
'Solving Problem By Creating Another': FSSAI Officials In Ajmer Dispose Of Over 2000 Kg Of Adulterated Mithai In River; Sparks Outrage | Watch
'Solving Problem By Creating Another': FSSAI Officials In Ajmer Dispose Of Over 2000 Kg Of Adulterated Mithai In River; Sparks Outrage | Watch
Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In Sion; Case Filed
Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In Sion; Case Filed
Read Also
MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns
article-image

The President further said that this festival of joy is also "an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement" and an "opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy in their lives".

"I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," she added.

PM Modi also took to social media and extended warm wishes on Diwali.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," he said in a post on X.

Read Also
Ayodhya Lights A River Of 26 Lakh Diyas On Diwali Deepotsav 2025: Saryu Aarti, Drone Show & Ram...
article-image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wishing the countrymen, posted on X, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all on this festival of lights and joy. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the health and prosperity of all."

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, taking to X, posted, "I extend my heartfelt wishes of Alok Purb Diwali to all fellow countrymen. On this sacred occasion of Deepotsav, may the darkness of ignorance be dispelled by the light of knowledge in everyone's life, and I wish you a life filled with happiness, progress, and auspiciousness."

"I pray to Mother Mahalakshmi Ji that she bestows happiness, prosperity, and good health upon all. Happy Diwali!" he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Announces 143 Candidates For Assembly Polls, Tejashwi Yadav To Contest...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Announces 143 Candidates For Assembly Polls, Tejashwi Yadav To Contest...

Centre Government Approves ₹1,950 Crore For Flood-Relief In Karnataka & Maharashtra

Centre Government Approves ₹1,950 Crore For Flood-Relief In Karnataka & Maharashtra

'INS Vikrant Sent Shockwaves Across Pakistan, Made Sure They Don’t Sleep At Night': PM Modi...

'INS Vikrant Sent Shockwaves Across Pakistan, Made Sure They Don’t Sleep At Night': PM Modi...

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant With Navy Personnel – Video

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant With Navy Personnel – Video

President Droupadi Murmu And PM Modi Extend Warm Diwali Greetings, Wish For Happiness, Peace, And...

President Droupadi Murmu And PM Modi Extend Warm Diwali Greetings, Wish For Happiness, Peace, And...