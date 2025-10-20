RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Urges Biharis To Light Lamps Of Change As RJD Fields 143 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Elections

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of Bihar and pledged to bring a change and transformation to Bihar.

In a post shared on X, the RJD leader said, "With this prayer that every Diwali coming after this Diwali of 2025 be auspicious and prosperous for Bihar, I, Tejashwi, pledge to you that we all will light such a lamp of change and transformation that not only the country but the whole world will see it. This is possible only because my 14 crore Biharis of Bihar, 14 crore lamps of transformation, have now set out to illuminate Bihar."

Emphasising his commitment to serve, Yadav added, "I just want to say this to the people of Bihar: Come, let's just once come together and illuminate not only our homes but the entire Bihar. For Bihar, your Tejashwi is ready to burn day and night as a "diya and bati."

2025 की इस दीपावली के बाद आने वाली हर दीपावली बिहार के लिए सौभाग्यशाली और ख़ुशहाली भरी हो इस प्रार्थना के साथ मैं तेजस्वी आपको वचन देता हूँ कि हम सभी बदलाव और परिवर्तन का ऐसा दीप जलाएँगे कि देश ही नहीं दुनिया भी देखेगी। ये सिर्फ़ इसलिए संभव है कि मेरे बिहार के 14 करोड़ बिहारी, 14… pic.twitter.com/YdArByXVpG — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 20, 2025

Tejashwi further said about a vision for a prosperous future, saying, "I have just one dream: just as a single sun illuminates the entire earth, in the same way, may our Bihar become such a great sun of progress, advancement, and development that the entire world is illuminated by it. #HappyDiwali #TejashwiYadav."

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.

With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP. There maybe last minute withdrawls as well as the alliance has not been formally announced.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur constituency, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural, and Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.

The other candidates include Renu Kushwaha in Bihariganj constituency, Anita Devi Mahto in Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam in Hasanpur, Sandhya Rani Kushwaha in Madhuban, Ritu Priya Chaudhary in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti.

Meanwhile, after comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and the Indian National Congress (Congress) for the Bihar assembly elections, there are some common seats where both parties have fielded a candidate despite being in the Mahagathbandhan.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress), while in Lalganj (Vaishali) the RJD's Shivani Shukla could go against Congress' Aditya Kumar Raja. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)