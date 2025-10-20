 Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads Connecting Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMassive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads Connecting Railway Station

Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads Connecting Railway Station

Thane city experienced significant traffic congestion Monday morning as thousands celebrated Diwali at Masunda Lake. Key roads were gridlocked, inconveniencing commuters and office-goers, while many arrived late due to the overwhelming festive crowd.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads Connecting Railway Station |

Thane: The Thane city witnessed massive traffic congestion on Monday morning as thousands gathered near Masunda Lake to celebrate the traditional Diwali dawn festivities. The celebrations, which draw youth from across Thane district every year, brought the city’s central roads to a standstill, causing severe inconvenience to office-goers and daily commuters.

Despite the festive mood, Monday was not an official holiday for many employees. As a result, people heading to work found themselves stuck for hours in gridlocks stretching across Court Naka, Jambhalinaka, Ram Maruti Road, Naupada and Masunda Lake Road, key routes connecting to Thane Railway Station. Frustrated passengers expressed anger as buses and autos crawled through the packed streets. Many were unable to reach their offices on time.

The Diwali dawn event at Masunda Lake is a decades-old tradition in Thane, marked by cultural performances, loud music, and vibrant gatherings of college students and youth. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with several political leaders and film industry personalities, also attended the celebrations this year. The huge turnout added to the chaos around Gadkari Chowk, Ram Maruti Road, and other nearby junctions.

Anticipating the rush, the Thane Traffic Police had implemented several diversions to ease movement, but the impact was still widely felt. Vehicles from Dr Moose Chowk to Gadkari Chowk were diverted via Tower Naka and Tembhinaka, while traffic from Gadkari Chowk towards Dr. Moose Chowk was rerouted through Almeida Chowk and Harinivas. Similar diversions were applied at Ghantali Mandir, Gajanan Maharaj Chowk, and Rajmata Vadapav Center.

FPJ Shorts
Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki Sharma, Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos
Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki Sharma, Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos
'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh Fake Voters' Claim
'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh Fake Voters' Claim
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Video: Fans In Stunned Silence As Babar Azam Dismissed Cheaply After Tony de Zorzi's One-Handed Blinder On Day 1 Of PAK vs SA 2nd Test
Video: Fans In Stunned Silence As Babar Azam Dismissed Cheaply After Tony de Zorzi's One-Handed Blinder On Day 1 Of PAK vs SA 2nd Test
Read Also
Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark
article-image

Despite the temporary inconvenience, locals said the Diwali dawn tradition remains an essential part of Thane’s festive identity. However, many urged authorities to manage traffic better next year so that celebrations and daily life can coexist smoothly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh...

'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh...

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Borivali Shops After Diwali Rocket Lands On Roof; Property Worth...

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Borivali Shops After Diwali Rocket Lands On Roof; Property Worth...

Mumbai Shocker! Andheri Bar Booked For Serving Alcohol To Minor; 15-Year-Old Hospitalised After...

Mumbai Shocker! Andheri Bar Booked For Serving Alcohol To Minor; 15-Year-Old Hospitalised After...

MMRDA To Auction Wadala Truck Terminal Plot For ₹1,629 Crore, Eyes Revival Of Mumbai’s Next...

MMRDA To Auction Wadala Truck Terminal Plot For ₹1,629 Crore, Eyes Revival Of Mumbai’s Next...

'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police...

'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police...