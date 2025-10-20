Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads Connecting Railway Station |

Thane: The Thane city witnessed massive traffic congestion on Monday morning as thousands gathered near Masunda Lake to celebrate the traditional Diwali dawn festivities. The celebrations, which draw youth from across Thane district every year, brought the city’s central roads to a standstill, causing severe inconvenience to office-goers and daily commuters.

Despite the festive mood, Monday was not an official holiday for many employees. As a result, people heading to work found themselves stuck for hours in gridlocks stretching across Court Naka, Jambhalinaka, Ram Maruti Road, Naupada and Masunda Lake Road, key routes connecting to Thane Railway Station. Frustrated passengers expressed anger as buses and autos crawled through the packed streets. Many were unable to reach their offices on time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Diwali dawn event at Masunda Lake is a decades-old tradition in Thane, marked by cultural performances, loud music, and vibrant gatherings of college students and youth. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with several political leaders and film industry personalities, also attended the celebrations this year. The huge turnout added to the chaos around Gadkari Chowk, Ram Maruti Road, and other nearby junctions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anticipating the rush, the Thane Traffic Police had implemented several diversions to ease movement, but the impact was still widely felt. Vehicles from Dr Moose Chowk to Gadkari Chowk were diverted via Tower Naka and Tembhinaka, while traffic from Gadkari Chowk towards Dr. Moose Chowk was rerouted through Almeida Chowk and Harinivas. Similar diversions were applied at Ghantali Mandir, Gajanan Maharaj Chowk, and Rajmata Vadapav Center.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, locals said the Diwali dawn tradition remains an essential part of Thane’s festive identity. However, many urged authorities to manage traffic better next year so that celebrations and daily life can coexist smoothly.