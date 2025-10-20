Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral | instagram @abcnews

As Halloween approaches, zoo animals across the U.S. are joining in the spooky season but with a fun, animal-friendly twist. From jaguars clawing into jack-o’-lanterns to elephants gleefully stomping pumpkins, zoos are embracing the festive spirit in the most creative ways.

At the Milwaukee County Zoo, a jaguar was caught on camera tearing into a meat-stuffed pumpkin, a specially crafted Halloween enrichment treat designed to stimulate natural hunting instincts. The big cat’s enthusiasm quickly became a social media favorite, as zookeepers explained that such activities are both entertaining and essential for animal welfare.

Meanwhile, at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, it was all about the annual event, which is a crowd-favorite Halloween tradition where elephants crush giant pumpkins under their massive feet. The playful giants gleefully smashed the pumpkins before munching on the remains, much to the delight of visitors. The zoo staff noted that these activities encourage physical exercise and mimic the foraging behaviors elephants display in the wild.

Similar pumpkin festivities are being reported in other zoos, each receiving pumpkin-themed enrichment tailored to their diets and behaviors. Zookeepers say Halloween enrichment is more than just adorable photo ops; it’s a crucial part of animal care. As families flock to zoos this fall, the sight of animals celebrating Halloween offers a unique blend of entertainment.

