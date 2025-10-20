 Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralZoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

As Halloween approaches, zoo animals across the U.S. are joining in the spooky season but with a fun, animal-friendly twist. From jaguars clawing into jack-o’-lanterns to elephants gleefully stomping pumpkins, zoos are embracing the festive spirit in the most creative ways.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral | instagram @abcnews

As Halloween approaches, zoo animals across the U.S. are joining in the spooky season but with a fun, animal-friendly twist. From jaguars clawing into jack-o’-lanterns to elephants gleefully stomping pumpkins, zoos are embracing the festive spirit in the most creative ways.

At the Milwaukee County Zoo, a jaguar was caught on camera tearing into a meat-stuffed pumpkin, a specially crafted Halloween enrichment treat designed to stimulate natural hunting instincts. The big cat’s enthusiasm quickly became a social media favorite, as zookeepers explained that such activities are both entertaining and essential for animal welfare.

WATCH VIDEO:

Meanwhile, at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, it was all about the annual event, which is a crowd-favorite Halloween tradition where elephants crush giant pumpkins under their massive feet. The playful giants gleefully smashed the pumpkins before munching on the remains, much to the delight of visitors. The zoo staff noted that these activities encourage physical exercise and mimic the foraging behaviors elephants display in the wild.

FPJ Shorts
Bank Nifty Hits Record High On Strong Q2 Show By Private Lenders
Bank Nifty Hits Record High On Strong Q2 Show By Private Lenders
ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details
ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO

Similar pumpkin festivities are being reported in other zoos, each receiving pumpkin-themed enrichment tailored to their diets and behaviors. Zookeepers say Halloween enrichment is more than just adorable photo ops; it’s a crucial part of animal care. As families flock to zoos this fall, the sight of animals celebrating Halloween offers a unique blend of entertainment.

Read Also
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable...
article-image

The capital city of Michigan turned into a dog lover’s paradise on Friday as hundreds of costumed canines took to the streets for the annual Howloween event, delighting onlookers and spreading festive cheer ahead of Halloween.

Read Also
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here...
article-image

From Elvis Presley lookalikes to Scooby Doo’s iconic Mystery Machine, furry participants of all shapes and sizes flaunted their creative costumes as they went trick-or-treating through Lansing’s Old Town arts district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Brand Ambassador Of Fire!' Poonam Pandey Reacts To Diwali Patakhas Named After Her At Mumbai's...

'Brand Ambassador Of Fire!' Poonam Pandey Reacts To Diwali Patakhas Named After Her At Mumbai's...

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

'Sydney Turned Into Mini-India': Australian Streets Glow With Diwali Lights & LED Ramayana...

'Sydney Turned Into Mini-India': Australian Streets Glow With Diwali Lights & LED Ramayana...