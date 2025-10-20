UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain | X @Keir_Starmer

UK PM Keir Starmer took to his social media handle on X to give Diwali wishes to everyone. He also mentioned a special occasion of the Sikh community, Bandi Chhor Divas. On the occasion of celebrating the festival of joy and lights, he recalled lighting a diya (lamp) as a symbol of joy in his post.

"Wishing Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas," Starmer wrote in his post. He also put a heartwarming picture of himself lighting a diya with a lit candle in his hands while he is being welcomed in Mumbai with unique Indian hospitality.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Starmer further wrote, "Earlier this month, I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds. As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope."

UK PM With Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi:

Our deal with India means:



More investment in the UK.

Thousands of new jobs across the country.

More money for you and your family. pic.twitter.com/jPZoijkNjA — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 9, 2025

Keir Starmer's Visit to Mumbai:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Mumbai on October 8, marking the start of his first visit to India since taking over as British Prime Minister in 2024. Starmer was received by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also attended the inaugural function of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Diwali Celebrations At British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Residence

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's residence 10 Downing Street wore a pretty picture with Diwali decor that was joyful and gave off traditional vibes.

Award-winning food writer and author of nine cookbooks, Chetna Makan shared a glimpse of the Diwali celebrations along with a lovely video of people chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. She captioned it: "Diwali at 10 Downing street! Such joy to hear Hanuman Chalisa being recited."