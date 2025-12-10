 'Vivah Mein Mala Pehnana Ke Rivaj Nahi', Indresh Upadhyay's Allegedly Contradicting Statements From Old Videos Go Viral After His Grand Wedding Storms Internet
'Vivah Mein Mala Pehnana Ke Rivaj Nahi', Indresh Upadhyay's Allegedly Contradicting Statements From Old Videos Go Viral After His Grand Wedding Storms Internet

Popular preacher Indresh Upadhyay has become a talking point online in the past few days after visuals from his royal wedding went viral on social media. He tied the knot with Shipra Sharma from Yamunanagar at the Taj Amer hotel in Rajasthan. However, the gaudiness of the wedding seems to have raised eyebrows of several, made them question the preacher's remarks in the old videos.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
'Vivah Mein Mala Pehnana Ke Rivaj Nahi', Indresh Upadhyay's Allegedly Contradicting Statements From Old Videos Go Viral After His Grand Wedding Storms Internet

Popular preacher Indresh Upadhyay has become a talking point online in the past few days after visuals from his royal wedding went viral on social media. He tied the knot with Shipra Sharma from Yamunanagar at the Taj Amer hotel in Rajasthan. The wedding celebration emerged as a royal get-together of several celebrities & spiritual leaders across India. However, the gaudiness of the wedding seems to have raised eyebrows of several, made them question the preacher's remarks in the old videos.

Old videos of the preacher are now surfacing on social media platforms where he can be seen making nearly contradicting statments and expressing his thoughts on Indian weddings and the wedding culture that people are following nowadays.

WATCH VIDEO:

One X user commented, "Meet Indresh Upadhayay, a religious preacher who says inner peace matters more than external showoff, but Spends Crores in his marriage. After this, he will still preach to the poor and middle class why they shouldn't go after money."

Smriti Mandhana 'Moves Forward' After Wedding Cancellation, World Cup Winner Resumes Training Ahead...
article-image

In one of the videos, Indresh Upadhyay can be seen talking about performing the ritual of 'wedding mala' in Indian wedding festivities. He says that there is no such ritual written, and it was followed after Sita wore the wedding mala to Sri Ram. Netizens are now trolling the preacher with the old video and a recently surfaced video from his wedding, where he can be seen happily performing the ritual, which he once called off.

Another user commented, "Stay away from 'MOH-MAYA,' they say - while they themselves live like kings. The biggest fools are those who get trapped in the words of such 'babas' and politicians."

