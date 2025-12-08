Smriti Mandhana 'Moves Forward' After Wedding Cancellation, World Cup Winner Resumes Training Ahead Of IND vs SL Series

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana has set aside personal adversity and begun preparations for her next assignment. Smriti Mandhana on Sunday confirmed her wedding with long-time partner Palash Muchhal was called off. Now, she has returned to practice, with a few weeks to go for the India vs Sri Lanka series.

The 30-year-old has not been in action since lifting the 2025 Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Smriti had immersed herself in her wedding festivities in Sangli. Now with the event cancelled, Mandhana has returned to what she does best - smashing the cricket ball.

India's Women Team play 5 T20Is against Sri Lanka later in December, marking their return to the field for the first time since the World Cup success. The matches will be played across Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Why was Smriti's wedding cancelled?

Smriti and Palash had confirmed their wedding after the former helped India win the Women's World Cup title for the first time. Social media frenzy followed as videos and pictures from the wedding festivities went viral on social media.

However, on wedding day, Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana had to be rushed to the hospital due to a health emergency. Mandhana's manager had confirmed that the wedding was indefinitely postponed. Following the postponement, Palash's chats with a girl named Mary D'Costa went viral, where he was seen exchanging flirty texts despite being with Smriti, sparking cheating rumours.

Smriti put an end to those rumours with a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," she wrote in an Instagram story.