Diwali At 10 Downing Street: Hanuma Chalisa Recited At Celebrations At British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Residence In London

Chetna Makan at 10 Downing Street |

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is here and the festivities aren't restricted to India. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's residence 10 Downing Street wore a pretty picture with Diwali decor that was joyful and gave off traditional vibes.

Award-winning food writer and author of nine cookbooks, Chetna Makan shared a glimpse of the Diwali celebrations along with a lovely video of people chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. She captioned it: "Diwali at 10 Downing street! Such joy to hear Hanuman Chalisa being recited."

Looking lovely in a Indianwear, Chetna chose a beautiful pink leheriya saree for the occasion. Her fans have loved her look and even commented about how "pink is her colour".

In the photos, Chetna is seen posing outside 10 Downing street that was adorned with paper rangolis. The stairs inside the house gave off Diwali vibes with marigold flowers, candles and floral garlands.

The author also had a blast as she burnt phooljhadis and enjoyed the Diwali bash along with chef Nisha Parmar.

However, the most exciting part of the celebrations were Chetna walking into a room filled with people reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

In an interview with PTI, Starmer expressed his admiration for the British Indian community and said, "Just days ago, I lit a diya in Mumbai, and earlier this evening, a diya was lit in Downing Street-as a symbol of hope, unity, and promise."