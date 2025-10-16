 Pregnant Supermodel Jasmine Tookes Opens 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Bold Gold Look
Jasmine Tookes flaunted her growing baby bump as she proudly opened the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:05 AM IST
article-image
Jasmine Tookes at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 | Image courtesy: X (@metgalacrave)

The angel arrived, and she did it with a golden glow! Jasmine Tookes opened this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, New York, exuding confidence and elegance as she proudly flaunted her baby bump. The 34-year-old supermodel, who announced her second pregnancy with husband Juan David Borrero earlier this year, set the perfect tone for the evening in a look that perfectly blended strength and softness.

Take a look:

Jasmine flaunts her baby bump in dazzling gold look

True to Victoria’s Secret tradition, Jasmine’s ensemble was nothing short of spectacular. She walked the runway in a metallic gold netted one-piece that hugged her growing bump, paired with a matching lingerie set underneath. The real showstopper was definitely the dramatic pair of gold angel wings — this time designed with a modern, sculptural flair featuring intricate bulb detailing that shimmered as she moved.

Her glam was effortlessly radiant and soft glam with a dewy base, shimmering eyes, contoured cheeks and nude lips. Her signature brunette waves were styled in a middle part and left loose, flowing naturally as she walked. At one moment, she lovingly cradled her bump, a heartwarming gesture that melted the audience.

About Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Held at a dazzling Brooklyn venue, this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show marked a full-scale return to its runway roots, combining high fashion, empowerment, and inclusivity. The event featured a powerhouse lineup of models including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Paloma Elsesser, Angel Reese and Precious Lee.

Adding to the spectacle were energetic performances by Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop sensation TWICE, turning the show into a full-blown celebration of music and style.

