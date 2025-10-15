Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Angel Reese to walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 | Instagram

Angel Reese is swapping sneakers for stilettos and making history while doing it. The American basketball player is officially stepping into the world of high fashion as the first professional athlete ever to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025, happening tonight (October 15) in New York City.

From court to catwalk

The 23-year-old WNBA sensation recently announced the news on Instagram with the caption, "Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings — I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready … Catch me on the runway."

Angel Reese for Victoria Secret Fashion show | Instagram

Meet Angel Reese

Known for her confidence and fierce energy on the basketball court, Angel Reese’s latest move proves her influence goes far beyond sports. Fondly called "Bayou Barbie" and "Chi Barbie," Reese has built a reputation as both an athlete and a style icon. Her combination of competitive fire and unapologetic femininity has made her one of the most influential young athletes today.

Reese currently plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA and Rose BC in the Unrivaled basketball league. Before going pro, she made waves at Louisiana State University (LSU), where she led her team to an NCAA national championship and was named the 2023 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Now, she’s taking her winning stride to one of fashion’s most glamorous stages — the Victoria’s Secret runway.

About 2025 Victoria’s Secret Show

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, happening on October 15 at 7 pm ET, promises to be bigger and more inclusive than ever. The event marks the second year since the brand’s grand return after its hiatus from 2018 to 2023. The 2025 show, dubbed the "Wings Reveal," will feature iconic Angels like Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Ashley Graham, along with new faces including plus-size model Precious Lee.

The show will be streaming live on Prime Video, Amazon Live, and across the brand’s official platforms, giving fans a front-row view of Reese’s groundbreaking moment.