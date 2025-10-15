 Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWho Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Angel Reese is officially stepping into the world of high fashion as the first professional athlete ever to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Angel Reese to walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 | Instagram

Angel Reese is swapping sneakers for stilettos and making history while doing it. The American basketball player is officially stepping into the world of high fashion as the first professional athlete ever to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025, happening tonight (October 15) in New York City.

From court to catwalk

The 23-year-old WNBA sensation recently announced the news on Instagram with the caption, "Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings — I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready … Catch me on the runway."

Read Also
Bella Hadid Makes An Iconic Comeback At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway After 2-Year Hiatus
article-image
Angel Reese for Victoria Secret Fashion show

Angel Reese for Victoria Secret Fashion show | Instagram

Meet Angel Reese

FPJ Shorts
What Are Green Crackers? Know Why SC Its Sale & Use In Delhi-NCR During Diwali 2025
What Are Green Crackers? Know Why SC Its Sale & Use In Delhi-NCR During Diwali 2025
India's Top Eight Housing Markets See 1% Decline In Sales To 95,547 Units, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi-NCR See Lower Demand
India's Top Eight Housing Markets See 1% Decline In Sales To 95,547 Units, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi-NCR See Lower Demand
'We Used To Collect ₹100 To Watch P**n, Felt Nothing Was Better Than It': Chetan Bhagat On Its Negative Impact On Mental Health
'We Used To Collect ₹100 To Watch P**n, Felt Nothing Was Better Than It': Chetan Bhagat On Its Negative Impact On Mental Health
'Decision Respects Sentiments & Enthusiasm...': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 1st Reaction On SC Order Allowing Sale & Use Of Green Crackers During Diwali
'Decision Respects Sentiments & Enthusiasm...': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 1st Reaction On SC Order Allowing Sale & Use Of Green Crackers During Diwali

Known for her confidence and fierce energy on the basketball court, Angel Reese’s latest move proves her influence goes far beyond sports. Fondly called "Bayou Barbie" and "Chi Barbie," Reese has built a reputation as both an athlete and a style icon. Her combination of competitive fire and unapologetic femininity has made her one of the most influential young athletes today.

Read Also
Salman Khan Is Back On The Ramp! Steals Show In Sherwani To Mark 35-Year Celebration Of Designer...
article-image

Reese currently plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA and Rose BC in the Unrivaled basketball league. Before going pro, she made waves at Louisiana State University (LSU), where she led her team to an NCAA national championship and was named the 2023 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Now, she’s taking her winning stride to one of fashion’s most glamorous stages — the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Read Also
Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: All Eyes On Nita's Emeralds & Radhika's Bejewelled Ivory Saree
article-image

About 2025 Victoria’s Secret Show

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, happening on October 15 at 7 pm ET, promises to be bigger and more inclusive than ever. The event marks the second year since the brand’s grand return after its hiatus from 2018 to 2023. The 2025 show, dubbed the "Wings Reveal," will feature iconic Angels like Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Ashley Graham, along with new faces including plus-size model Precious Lee.

The show will be streaming live on Prime Video, Amazon Live, and across the brand’s official platforms, giving fans a front-row view of Reese’s groundbreaking moment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

80-Year-Old Woman Completes Ironman World Championship! Makes History As Oldest To Complete Grueling...

80-Year-Old Woman Completes Ironman World Championship! Makes History As Oldest To Complete Grueling...

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Missile Man Of India

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Missile Man Of India

Inside Taiwan's Bizarre Poop Themed Restaurant: Here You'll Find Urine Mango Juice & Toilet Hot Pot

Inside Taiwan's Bizarre Poop Themed Restaurant: Here You'll Find Urine Mango Juice & Toilet Hot Pot

Salman Khan Is Back On The Ramp! Steals Show In Sherwani To Mark 35-Year Celebration Of Designer...

Salman Khan Is Back On The Ramp! Steals Show In Sherwani To Mark 35-Year Celebration Of Designer...