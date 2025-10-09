APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Missile Man Of India

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: | File Image

Every year on July 27, India remembers Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, one of the most loved presidents and brilliant minds the country has ever seen. Known as the "Missile Man of India," Dr. Kalam was not just a scientist or a statesman; he was an inspiration to millions, especially the youth. He was born on October 15 and died on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong. He suddenly collapsed due to cardiac arrest.

Rare Pic of Late APJ Abdul Kalam Ji with his Mother !!

We Miss You Kalam Sir 😞 pic.twitter.com/dTqUGupfnt — Atul (@AtulGandhiK9) December 23, 2015

About APJ Abdul Kalalm

He was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Dr. Kalam came from a humble background. His journey from delivering newspapers to becoming the 11th President of India is nothing short of extraordinary. As a scientist at DRDO and ISRO, he played a major role in India's missile development and also in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

Dr. Kalam always believed in dreaming big. He used to say, "Dream is not what you see in sleep, dream is something which doesn't let you sleep." Even after becoming President (2002–2007), he continued to connect with students, encouraging them to think differently and believe in themselves.

APJ Abdul Kalam | X/ @BajpayeeManoj

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's contributions

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam made remarkable contributions to India's defense and space programs. As a key figure in DRDO and ISRO, he played a major role in developing India's missile technology, earning him the title "Missile Man of India." He was instrumental in the success of Agni and Prithvi missiles and contributed to the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. Beyond science, he served as the 11th President of India, inspiring the youth with his vision for a developed nation. His life was a perfect blend of innovation, dedication, and patriotism, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

Death of Dr Kalam

On July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong, he suddenly collapsed due to cardiac arrest. He passed away doing what he loved most, teaching and inspiring the next generation. His death left a huge void, but his legacy lives on. From science to spirituality, leadership to humility. Dr. Kalam's life is a textbook of values we can all learn from. Today, on his death anniversary, let's not just remember him with respect but also try to follow his vision of a developed, educated, and united India.