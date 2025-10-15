Too Cute To Miss! When Salman Khan & Sushmita Sen Reunited After 20 Years

Salman Khan made a comeback on the ramp after ages for dear friend and 'brother' Vikram Phadnis at a celebration in Mumbai that marked 35 years of the fashion designer's journey.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor strode the runway in an elegant black embroidered sherwani looking like a true blue Pathaan, as the audience cheered on. Models dressed in traditional outfits from the designer's collection, clapped loudly as Salman took to the ramp.

Salman Khan with Vikram Phadnis |

While Salman's walk was truly the highlight of the evening, there was another moment that made everyone reach out for their phones. The moment when Salman reunited with Sushmita Sen on the ramp.

Sushmita, who stunned in a black sari, greeted Salman as they hugged and spoke for a bit as the shutterbugs went crazy papping them and their rare reunion after almost two decades.

Photographs: Varinder Chawla

When they met, Sushmita asked Salman how he was and he replied saying, "Good". The latter part of their conversation is hard to figure out, but our hearts did fill with joy just seeing them together, 20 years after they starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

