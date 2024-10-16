 Bella Hadid Makes An Iconic Comeback At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway After 2-Year Hiatus
After a two-year break from the runway, Bella Hadid made a grand return as showstopper for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 in NYC.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Bella Hadid makes a comeback on the runway | Instagram | vsfspain

"An angel has returned home," are the exact words expressed by fans as supermodel Bella Hadid made a spectacular comeback at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, as reported by E! News.

After a two-year break from the runway, the American model made a grand return as showstopper for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15 in New York City.

article-image

This year's show was especially meaningful, not only for Bella but also for Victoria's Secret, marking its return after six-year hiatus. The fashion show originally aired from 1995 till the year 2018. Reportedly, it was cancelled in 2019 amid controversy and criticism regarding its lack of diversity and inclusivity.

Bella Hadid makes a comeback

After grabbing eyeballs at the Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel Bella Hadid turned showstopper for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ramp, while singer Cher amazed the audience with her classic hit songs. She walked the runway in a red lace bra and underwear set, complemented with a dazzling floor-length feathered jacket.

The fashion model accentuated her Victoria's Secret glam with strappy heeled sandals featuring wraparound straps and fringe detailing in a bold hue of red.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid | Instagram | vsfspain

Bella Hadid on her modelling career

In an interview with Allure magazine, Bella Hadid reflected on her decade of modelling, saying, "I realised I was putting so much energy, love, and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

Bella's prior experiences with Victoria's Secret, particularly in the wake of 2020 accusations of bullying and harassment, played a role in her decision to take a break. But the brand's changes inspired her to come back. "What attracted me to come back was them showing me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's secret has changed so drastically," she shared when announcing her return in December 2021.

She pointed out that although many women who had previously worked for Victoria's Secret had similar feelings, six of the board's seven members are now female, and new guidelines for photo shoots have been established. "Victoria’s Secret has changed so drastically," Bella noted in the interview with Marie Claire.

