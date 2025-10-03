Who Is Virginie Philippot? Belgian Model-Turned-Journalist Enters FIA Presidential Candidate Race

Image: Virginie Philippot/Instagram

Virginie Philippot is a Belgian model, journalist, and motorsport personality who has recently captured attention after entering the race to become the next president of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), the governing body of global motorsport, including Formula 1. Her candidacy is as unconventional as it is bold, signaling a potential shift in how the organization could be run in the future.

Born in Belgium, Philippot rose to fame through beauty pageants, notably competing in Miss Belgium 2012 and later representing her country at Miss International 2017. She also appeared on the French reality show Secret Story, gaining public recognition beyond the world of fashion. But Philippot’s ambitions extended far beyond glamour and entertainment.

Over the years, she carved a niche in motorsport media, working as a presenter and journalist. Her collaborations with top-tier team like Red Bull gave her insider access and a platform to communicate the intricacies of racing to a broader audience. With a strong social media presence and a flair for public engagement, she has positioned herself as a relatable and modern figure in the motorsport ecosystem.

Virginie Philippot: A trailblazer in the making

Philippot launched Drive For Hope, a charity aimed at improving education and supporting orphans in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This initiative underscored her commitment to humanitarian causes and added depth to her public persona. It also reflected her vision of leadership rooted in inclusion, empathy, and broader social impact, principles she now promises to bring to the FIA.

Her entry into the FIA presidential race has been seen as a challenge to the traditionally male-dominated and bureaucratic structure of motorsport governance. Philippot has stated that her campaign is not about being the first woman to lead the FIA, but about ensuring she won’t be the last. She joins Swiss contender Laura Villars in what is shaping up to be a groundbreaking election.

The FIA election is scheduled to take place in December 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. While Philippot is considered an underdog against more seasoned names in the motorsport establishment, her candidacy brings fresh perspectives and reflects a growing appetite for change in global racing leadership.

Virginie Philippot’s journey from beauty pageants to paddocks, and now to the potential presidency of the FIA, illustrates a dynamic and evolving career. Whether or not she wins the election, her presence in the race already marks a significant moment for diversity and reform within motorsport’s top echelons.