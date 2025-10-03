Sportvot x FPJ: NSW Thunder Blank VIC Rebels 3-0 In U13 Nationals

The YONEX U13/U17 Australian National Team and Individual Championships 2025 witnessed another exciting day of action in Perth, Australia, as the Under-13 division saw NSW Thunder dominate their tie against VIC Rebels with a clean sweep of victories.

In the first match, NSW Thunder made a strong start, displaying sharp attacking play and quick footwork to outclass VIC Rebels 21-15, 21-16. The second game followed a similar trend as the Thunder’s consistency proved too much for the Rebels, sealing another straight-game win at 21-13, 21-11.

The third and final clash of the day turned into a nail-biter. The VIC Rebels fought back bravely, taking the second game to level the contest after losing the opener.

However, NSW Thunder showed their resilience and composure in the decider, closing out the match 21-18, 12-21, 21-13, and with it, securing a 3-0 overall victory.

With this result, NSW Thunder reinforced their reputation as a powerhouse in the U13 category, while VIC Rebels, despite showing glimpses of promise and spirit, will look to regroup and come back stronger in the upcoming fixtures.

The event, running from 30th September to 6th October in Perth, continues to draw attention with its electrifying rallies, rising young stars, and smooth organization.

Fans, parents, and supporters are closely following the action live, making the championship not just a platform for competition but also a celebration of badminton’s bright future in Australia.