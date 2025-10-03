 Sportvot x FPJ: Day Of Thrillers And Blowouts In Jamshedpur
The 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, being held in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand from 30th September to 11th October, produced another gripping day of top-class hockey as teams battled fiercely for supremacy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
The day kicked off with a thrilling contest between Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Punjab National Bank, where both teams showcased attacking flair and resilient defense. In the end, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board held their nerve to clinch a 4-3 victory, setting the tone for the day.

In the second encounter, the Railway Sports Promotion Board stamped their authority on the turf with a commanding performance. Combining speed, precision, and well-structured teamwork, they outclassed the Comptroller & Auditor General of India to register a strong 5-2 win, further strengthening their campaign in the championship.

The final match of the day saw a dominant display from Punjab & Sind Bank, who left no chance for Sashastra Seema Bal to recover. With relentless pressure and sharp finishing, Punjab & Sind Bank stormed to a comprehensive 7-0 victory, rounding off the day in style with one of the most one-sided matches of the tournament so far.

