 Arnav Kshirsagar And Ananya Chande Named Top Seeds For JVPG 5-Star TSTTA Table Tennis Tournament
Arnav Kshirsagar and Ananya Chande have been top seeded in their respective women’s and men’s singles event in the JVPG 5-Star TSTTA District ranking table tennis tournament, which gets underway from today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Arnav Kshirsagar and Ananya Chande have been top seeded in their respective women’s and men’s singles event in the JVPG 5-Star TSTTA District ranking table tennis tournament, which gets underway from today. Ayush Sonawane and Sampada Bhiwandkar are placed behind the top seeds. However , India-ranked Divyanshi Bhowmick, who missed the earlier MCF event, will be a threat  to both of  them in the women’s as well as girls under-19 singles.

 While Khar Gymkhana’s pride and  favourite  Anana Chande, who is in roaring  form  will face tough challenge both  from Sampada as well national ranked Divyanashi. But  the field in the men’s and boys under-19 singles is wide open.. The organisers have received over 300 entries  in the various sections. Added interest will be provided by the veteran men and women (U-39, U-69-plus 74) singles..

The major attraction of this event is that performance in this  tourney will be part od selection for selection in the inter-district championships later this year..

The seedings are:

Men’s singles: 1. Arnav Kshirsagar; ; 2. Ayush Sonawane; 3.Nilesh Yedage, 4.Bhavitya Shah;; 5. Yash Dalvi; 6. Kanhishk Bothra; Samyak Langde and 8. Arnav Karnawar.

Women’s singles: 1. Ananya Chande;  2. Sampada Bhiwandkar.; 3. Divyanshi Bhowmick; and 4.Bhooma Pitale.

