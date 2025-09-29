Ferrari F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Touching Tribute After His Beloved Dog Roscoe Passes Away; Video 

Image: F1/Instagram

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has announced the passing of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe, on Sunday, September 28. The news broke hearts across the motorsport world and beyond, as fans, friends, and fellow athletes mourned with Hamilton over the emotional loss.

Hamilton shared a touching video montage on Instagram, celebrating his memories with Roscoe over the years. From race paddocks to quiet moments at home, Roscoe had been a constant presence in his life and a familiar face to fans. In the caption, Hamilton wrote simply but powerfully: “Roscoe forever.”

Messages of condolence flooded social media soon after Hamilton’s post. Fans, fellow drivers, and celebrities from around the world shared kind words, remembering Roscoe’s cheerful spirit and presence in the racing world.

For Lewis Hamilton, this wasn’t just the loss of a pet, it was saying goodbye to a loyal companion who had shared in every high and low of his journey. As he wrote, “Roscoe forever.” And for many fans who followed both the driver and the dog, that sentiment will echo far beyond the racing circuits.

Hammer Time! Lewis Hamilton Arrives On Ducati Bearing Italian Flag Colours For F1 Italian GP Qualifying At Monza; Video

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton turned heads at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and not just for his racing skills. The Ferrari star made a stylish and symbolic entrance to the qualifying session, arriving on a Ducati motorcycle featuring a windshield adorned with the colors of the Italian flag.

The move was not only a nod to Hamilton’s future with Ferrari, but also a tribute to Italy’s deep motorsport heritage. Ducati, like Ferrari, is a legendary Italian brand, and Hamilton’s choice to arrive on the iconic red bike instantly caught the attention of fans, media, and paddock insiders alike.

Dressed casually in his usual fashionable flair, Hamilton looked relaxed and confident as he rode into the paddock. The green, white, and red colors on the Ducati’s windshield added a patriotic touch, further electrifying the passionate home crowd at Monza. For many, it felt like a symbolic merging of two Italian racing giants, Ferrari and Ducati, through one of the sport's most iconic figures.

With qualifying underway and the Tifosi roaring in support, Hamilton’s stylish arrival only adds to the buzz surrounding this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.