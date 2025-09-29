 Ferrari F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Touching Tribute After His Beloved Dog Roscoe Passes Away; Video 
For Lewis Hamilton, this wasn’t just the loss of a pet, it was saying goodbye to a loyal companion who had shared in every high and low of his journey. As he wrote, “Roscoe forever.” And for many fans who followed both the driver and the dog, that sentiment will echo far beyond the racing circuits.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: F1/Instagram

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has announced the passing of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe, on Sunday, September 28. The news broke hearts across the motorsport world and beyond, as fans, friends, and fellow athletes mourned with Hamilton over the emotional loss.

Hamilton shared a touching video montage on Instagram, celebrating his memories with Roscoe over the years. From race paddocks to quiet moments at home, Roscoe had been a constant presence in his life and a familiar face to fans. In the caption, Hamilton wrote simply but powerfully: “Roscoe forever.”

Messages of condolence flooded social media soon after Hamilton’s post. Fans, fellow drivers, and celebrities from around the world shared kind words, remembering Roscoe’s cheerful spirit and presence in the racing world.

