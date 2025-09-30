 Spiritual Guru Sadhguru Gets Warm Welcome At San Siro Stadium, Receives Jersey From Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Check Pics
Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:03 AM IST
Image: Sadhguru/Instagram

Spiritual guru Sadhguru was warmly welcomed at the legendary San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, where he attended a high-profile Serie A clash between AC Milan and Napoli. His presence drew admiration from fans and media alike, highlighting the unique intersection of spirituality and sport.

Adding to the excitement, AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic personally presented Sadhguru with a team jersey, making the occasion even more memorable. The gesture was widely appreciated by attendees, who captured the moment on camera, sharing it across social media platforms. Sadhguru, known for his teachings on mindfulness and inner wellbeing, graciously accepted the jersey and waved to the crowd, eliciting cheers and applause.

Sadhguru's visit to San Siro, capped by the personal gesture from Ibrahimovic, left a lasting impression, blending the thrill of football with the wisdom of a globally respected spiritual leader.

The event served as a reminder of the power of sport to bring people together and the inspiration that figures like Sadhguru can provide, bridging cultural and global divides.

