Cricket x Football: Yuvraj Singh Meets Thomas Muller, Exchanges Jerseys During Memorable MLS 2025 Moment; Video 

Image: Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Instagram

In a heartwarming cross-sport moment, German football star Thomas Muller met former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the Major League Soccer (MLS) clash between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and St. Louis City SC. The meeting took place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, drawing cheers from fans of both football and cricket.

Muller, who currently plays for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, was spotted greeting Yuvraj Singh ahead of the high-voltage encounter. The two legends, each celebrated in their own sport, shared a light moment before engaging in a special gesture, exchanging jerseys as a symbol of mutual respect and admiration.

Yuvraj, known for his heroics in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, has been a beloved figure in global cricket circles. Thomas Muller, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 and a legend at Bayern Munich, has been making headlines since joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a surprise move earlier this year.

Photos and videos of the exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the coming together of two global sporting icons. While Vancouver went on to put up a spirited performance against St. Louis City SC, it was this unexpected meeting between Muller and Yuvraj that stole the spotlight.

'Every Time You Walk In...': Yuvraj Singh Inspires Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. With Key Advice Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video

During the ‘50 Days To Go’ event for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared valuable advice for the Indian women’s cricket team as they prepare for the prestigious tournament. The event, attended by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, and star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, marked the final stretch before the global showpiece.

Yuvraj, known for his World Cup-winning heroics in 2011, urged the team to focus on the match situation rather than external pressures. “Play the situation, not the expectation. Fans are always expecting fours and sixes or wickets. I think that’s the game they come to watch. They want entertainment. But the point is, if you want to win the World Cup, you have to be in the situation where you’d play it,” he said, emphasizing clarity of thought and adaptability.

The former cricketer also stressed the importance of self-belief, adding, “Every time you walk in the game, you have to believe that you want to win the game for your country that day.” His words resonated strongly with the players present, who listened intently to the man who has experienced the pressures and triumphs of the biggest stage.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be a landmark event for women’s cricket in India, with home fans expecting stellar performances. Yuvraj’s advice served as both inspiration and a tactical reminder, that winning the trophy will demand mental resilience, presence of mind, and unwavering belief in one’s ability to deliver for the nation.