 Sportvot x FPJ: Vadodara City Crowned Champions Of 69th All India SGFI State Kabaddi Tournament 2025
The 69th All India SGFI State Kabaddi Tournament 2025, hosted at Junagadh, Gujarat from 27th to 30th September, delivered a power-packed day of action in the Under-17 Boys category, with high-intensity matches and standout performances.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
In the opening match of the day, Vadodara City set the tone for their campaign with a strong performance, defeating Ahmedabad Rural 45-31. Their raiders and defenders combined brilliantly, keeping consistent pressure on their opponents throughout the game.

The second match proved to be the most thrilling encounter of the day as Surat Rural and Ahmedabad City went neck-and-neck till the final whistle, finishing at a dramatic 38-38 draw. Both teams fought valiantly, showcasing resilience in defense and sharp attacking moves, leaving the crowd on edge.

Later, Ahmedabad City returned to the mat with renewed energy and secured a convincing 39-24 victory over Ahmedabad Rural, showing their depth and determination in a must-win clash.

The day culminated with the grand final of the Under-17 Boys category, where Vadodara City once again proved their superiority. With a composed yet aggressive approach, they overpowered Surat Rural 33-23 to lift the Under-17 Boys title. Their balanced team play, tactical raids, and rock-solid defense made them deserving champions.

