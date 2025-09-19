Bizarre Moment! Alex Albon's Wing Mirror Flies Off During Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice Session; Video

Image: Formula 1/X

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon experienced an unusual hiccup during the free practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, as one of his car’s wing mirrors came loose and eventually detached mid-session. The unexpected incident drew attention from both commentators and fans, given how rare and potentially risky such a failure can be on a street circuit known for its tight turns and high-speed straights.

The wing mirror detached on the long back straight of the Baku City Circuit, a track where visibility is crucial due to its blend of narrow sections and overtaking zones. Albon continued driving briefly before returning to the pits, where Williams engineers quickly assessed the damage and retrieved the missing part. Thankfully, Albon remained in control throughout and avoided any further complications.

Wing mirrors in Formula 1 are not just for checking positions but are crucial for safety, especially on a track like Baku where walls leave no margin for error. Their aerodynamic positioning also means any detachment could disrupt airflow and balance, especially during fast-paced practice laps.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has a reputation for chaos and unpredictability, and Albon’s lost mirror is another small chapter in that ongoing story. As the weekend progresses, Williams will be aiming for stability and performance, with both mirrors firmly attached.

Formula 1: Ferrari's Star Duo Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc Climb Fence To Greet Tifosi After Italian Grand Prix; Video

In a moment that sent the crowd at Monza into a frenzy, Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc climbed over the fence to greet the adoring Tifosi after the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix. Though the race didn’t end with a Ferrari victory, the gesture from the drivers turned into an emotional highlight of the weekend, showcasing the deep connection between the Scuderia and its passionate fans.

The Italian Grand Prix is always a special affair for Ferrari, and the 2025 edition was no exception. Despite battling hard on the track and finishing just off the podium, both Hamilton and Leclerc knew the importance of acknowledging the sea of red that had filled the stands in support. After returning to the pits post-race, the two drivers surprised everyone by making their way to the grandstand fence, climbing over it to personally wave, cheer, and salute the fans, a rare and heartfelt act in modern Formula 1.

For Hamilton, who is in his debut season with Ferrari, it was a particularly emotional moment. The seven-time world champion has often spoken about the magic of Monza and the legacy of Ferrari, but this was the first time he experienced the love of the Tifosi as one of their own. Smiling broadly and visibly moved, Hamilton raised both hands in gratitude, taking in the thunderous chants of his name blended with Ferrari cheers.

Leclerc, already a fan favorite, shared a similar moment of joy. Having raced for Ferrari since 2019, he knows what it means to perform in front of the Italian faithful. He took time to engage with the crowd, waving and exchanging gestures that spoke volumes about the bond between the team and the fans.

While the race itself was dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the lasting image from Monza was not of victory, but of unity. The sight of two Ferrari drivers climbing the fence, arms raised in salute to the red sea below, was a powerful reminder that in Formula 1, passion can matter just as much as points.