'He's Such A...': Max Verstappen Swears At Esteban Ocon Over Dive-Bomb Move During F1 Italian GP Practice; Video 

Tensions flared during the free practice session at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza as Max Verstappen lashed out at Esteban Ocon following a heated on-track incident. The Red Bull driver was left fuming after Ocon attempted an aggressive dive-bomb maneuver into a corner, nearly colliding with Verstappen mid-turn.

The incident occurred midway through the session when Ocon, in his Haas, braked late and lunged down the inside of Verstappen in a high-speed section of the circuit. Verstappen, clearly caught off guard by the risky move during what was supposed to be a relatively calm practice run, reacted furiously over team radio, swearing at Ocon in frustration.

“He's such a ******” Verstappen shouted, followed by more expletives as he tried to regain composure. The outburst quickly caught the attention of broadcasters and fans on social media, reigniting memories of previous clashes between the two drivers.

Though no contact was made, Verstappen’s reaction reflected his displeasure with what he saw as reckless and unnecessary behavior during a non-competitive session.

This isn't the first time sparks have flown between Verstappen and Ocon. Their rivalry dates back to a controversial collision at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix, and Saturday’s flare-up appears to have added more fuel to that long-simmering fire.

'They Don't Look At Mirrors': Fernando Alonso Fumes After George Russell's Late Pit Entry Nearly Causes Collision During Dutch GP; Video

The Dutch Grand Prix practice session at Circuit Zandvoort witnessed a tense moment between two top drivers, as Fernando Alonso and George Russell came dangerously close to colliding while entering the pit lane. The near-miss involved a late move from Russell and a sharp reaction from Alonso, but both drivers ultimately avoided disaster.

The incident occurred during the practice session when Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was making his way into the pit lane from the right-hand side of the track. At the same moment, Mercedes driver George Russell attempted to dive in from the left side in a sudden maneuver, aiming to enter the pit lane at the very last second.

The two cars came perilously close to contact as they converged at the pit entry, creating a split-second situation that could have ended in a crash. However, Alonso maintained his line and entered the pits, while Russell was forced to quickly back out of his pit entry attempt to avoid the collision.

Shortly after the incident, Alonso’s frustration was clear over team radio. The two-time world champion was heard saying, “They don’t look at their mirrors, mate,” a sharp remark highlighting his annoyance at what he likely viewed as a careless move by Russell.

Alonso and Russell have both shown strong pace this season, and with competition intensifying in the midfield and front-end battles, such incidents serve as reminders of the razor-thin margins and intense focus required in Formula 1, even when entering the pit lane.