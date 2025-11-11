Dominant Performances & Tight Draws Highlight Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division I Action

Representative Image |

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting day of matches in the Boys’ Under-14 Division I category at the Wings Sports Centre Ground, Bandra West. The day’s fixtures featured a mix of dominant wins and hard-fought draws as Mumbai’s top school teams battled for early momentum in the tournament.

In the opening fixture, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and St. Mary’s ICSE School (Mazagon) played out a 1–1 draw, with Idhant Pai and Zakariya Motiwala getting on the scoresheet for their respective sides. VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra East) and St. Lawrence (Kandivali) followed with another goalless stalemate, both defences holding firm throughout.

Campion School (Cooperage) and St. Joseph’s Secondary (Malad) also shared points in a 0–0 draw in a match characterised by strong goalkeeping and disciplined play.

St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) put on one of the day’s standout performances, cruising to a 3–0 victory over Parle Tilak SSC (Vile Parle). Sharv Kamtekar led the way with a brace, while Jaden Dias added a third to seal the win.

In another Juhu derby, Jamnabai Narsee edged Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir 2–1 in a thrilling contest. Anay Sarae and Aditya Madeshwar found the net for Jamnabai, while Krsn Shetty pulled one back for RSB AVM.

Don Bosco ‘A’ (Matunga) showcased their attacking prowess with a commanding 3–0 win over Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra West), thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Harsh Birje.

In the final encounter of the day, Holy Family ‘A’ (Andheri) and Lakshdham School (Goregaon) played out a goalless draw, both sides displaying resilience in defense.

Brief Scores

U-14 Boys Division I (Venue: Wings Sports Centre Ground, Bandra West – November 10, 2025)

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1 (I. Pai) drew with St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagon) 1 (Z. Motiwala)

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra East) 0 drew with St. Lawrence (Kandivali) 0

Campion School (Cooperage) 0 drew with St. Joseph Sec. (Malad) 0

St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) 3 (S. Kamtekar 2, J. Dias) bt Parle Tilak SSC (Vile Parle) 0

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 2 (A. Sarae, A. Madeshwar) bt Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 1 (K. Shetty)

Don Bosco ‘A’ (Matunga) 3 (H. Birje 3) bt Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra West) 0

Holy Family ‘A’ (Andheri) 0 drew with Lakshdham School (Goregaon) 0