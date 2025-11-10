'Stay Safe, Delhi': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Sends Prayers After Deadly Blast Near Red Fort

Image: Aakash Chopra/X

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his concern and condolences following a tragic explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chopra wrote, “Stay safe, Delhi. Thoughts and prayers.”

The post came shortly after reports emerged of a powerful car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast triggered a massive fire that damaged multiple vehicles and caused panic in the area. Authorities have confirmed that at least eight people were feared dead and 24 others injured. Tragically, all eight victims succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene immediately after the explosion, cordoning off the area and initiating rescue operations. A high alert has been sounded across the capital as investigations continue to determine the cause of the blast.

Aakash Chopra’s message resonated widely among fans and citizens, reflecting the shared grief and concern across the country. Many users echoed his sentiments, offering condolences to the victims’ families and urging everyone in Delhi to remain cautious and safe amid the developing situation.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the national capital, with authorities urging people to avoid the affected area as forensic teams and bomb squads continue their assessment.

Will Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Match Get Cancelled After Deadly Blast Near Red Fort?

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir after a deadly explosion rocked the national capital on Monday. The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, around 2.5 kilometers from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the match is being held.

According to reports, a car exploded near the metro station, sparking a massive fire that damaged several nearby vehicles. The tragic incident has left at least eight people dead and 24 injured, with all eight victims succumbing to their injuries before reaching the hospital. Authorities have since cordoned off the area and issued a high alert across Delhi, with heavy police deployment around key public zones.

Amid this tense atmosphere, questions have arisen about whether the Ranji Trophy fixture will be affected. With Delhi now on high alert, concerns are mounting over the safety of players and spectators.

The match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir has already reached its third day. Delhi posted 211 runs in the first innings and followed up with 277 in the second. In reply, Jammu & Kashmir made 310 in their first innings and are currently 55/2 in their second innings, needing 124 more runs to win.

Several prominent players, including IPL stars Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni, are part of this fixture, which has drawn significant attention from domestic cricket fans. While play has continued so far without interruption, the situation remains fluid, and further security measures could be introduced in light of the explosion.

As Delhi recovers from the shock of the blast, authorities are prioritizing public safety while ensuring that sporting events proceed only if conditions are deemed secure.