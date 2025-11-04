Aakash Chopra Congratulates Amol Muzumdar For Women’s World Cup Win, Playfully Teases Akshay Kumar

Image: Aaksh Chopra/BCCI Women/x

Amol Muzumdar’s cricket journey came full circle on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium, as India’s women’s team lifted the World Cup under his guidance. Once a domestic stalwart who piled on runs and shattered records, Muzumdar never got the opportunity to don the Indian jersey. Yet, his deep love for the sport never wavered. His decision to transition into coaching has now received the ultimate reward.

Under his watch, the team etched their names in history, and the world witnessed a moment of long-awaited glory. Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra lauded the former Mumbai batter’s achievement while playfully referencing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

“Really happy for Amol Muzumdar. Scored tons of runs at the domestic level. Dominated. Respected by teammates and foes. But born in the wrong generation. Couldn’t get the India Cap. And now, he’s a world champion too. So so happy for him,” tweeted Chopra.

Director and writer Ajay Singh replied, “This win has more potential for a blockbuster film than any other win ever. So many stories, twists, turns, heartbreaks, redemption arcs. Amol, Pratika, Shafali, Jemimah, Harman - they all fought demons along the way but came through as a team. Historic!”.

Chopra, with his trademark humor, responded, “Without doubt. I’m sure Akki bhai is already vetting scripts.”

Amol Muzumdar joins elite list of coaches to win ICC Trophy

Amol Muzumdar beacme the first Indian women’s team coach to lift ICC Women's World Cup Trophy. He now joins the likes of the legendary PR Man Singh, who led India to the historic 1983 Men’s World Cup victory, John Wright who masterminded the 2002 Champions Trophy success.

Lalchand Rajput guided the men to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, and Gary Kirsten’s coaching brilliance brought India the 2011 Men’s World Cup. Duncan Fletcher oversaw the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, and more recently, Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir added T20 and Champions Trophy titles respectively in 2024 and 2025