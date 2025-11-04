Controversy Erupts! Iga Swiatek Draws Criticism After Refusing To Shake Hands With Chair Umpire At WTA Finals; Video

Image: courtchaosofficial/Instagram

Elena Rybakina recovered from a set down to produce a remarkable comeback and defeat Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in their WTA Finals group-stage clash in Riyadh. After losing the opening set, Rybakina completely shifted momentum, against the world No. 2. It was a turnaround that underlined her elite credentials, as she raised her intensity, improved her serve and dominated the rallies from the second set onward.

Swiatek began the match confidently, breaking early and taking the first set 6-3. But once Rybakina found her rhythm, the match flipped dramatically. The Kazakh delivered a stunning 6-0 final set, securing one of the most dominant finishes of the tournament.

However, the match was followed by an awkward moment that drew attention. While Swiatek shook hands with Rybakina at the net, she appeared to walk past the chair umpire without offering a handshake, a customary gesture in tennis. The moment sparked reaction among fans, who were surprised by the break in sportsmanship tradition and pointed out the unusual post-match conduct. The handshake between the players also appeared brief and muted despite the high-stakes nature of the contest.

While the handshake incident may fade, the dramatic momentum shift and emphatic comeback of Rybakina will be remembered as one of the standout moments of the WTA Finals, showcasing how quickly fortunes can change at the top of the women’s game.

'It's Probably Me Spitting On You When...': Iga Swiatek's Rain Confusion Turns Into Laughter During Interview At Cincinnati Open; Video

World No. 3 Iga Swiatek had a funny moment during her on-court interview at the Cincinnati Open. After winning her semifinal match against Elena Rybakina, she suddenly paused and asked, “Wait, rain?” thinking a raindrop had hit her.

The interviewer laughed and said, “No, no, no, it’s probably me spitting on you when I’m asking you a question.” Swiatek laughed too and joked, “I just heard something, I thought it was thunder,” before realizing it was just a plane flying overhead.

The light-hearted moment came after a strong performance by Swiatek, who won 7–5, 6–3 to reach her first Cincinnati Open final. She came back from 3–5 down in the first set and stayed focused to win the match. Swiatek said she was happy with her performance and felt her serve had improved. Fans loved seeing both her funny side and her strong game on the same day.