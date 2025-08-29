'What's Going On?': Iga Swiatek Snaps At Bizarre 'Hair' Question During US Open 2025 Press Conference; Video

Image: US Open/YouTube

After winning her second-round match at the US Open 2025, world No. 2 tennis star Iga Swiatek had an uncomfortable moment in her post-match press conference.

A reporter randomly asked if she would consider “putting beads in her hair,” a question that clearly annoyed her. Swiatek sharply responded, "What kind of question is that, excuse me? If I wanted to weave beads in my hair? No. What’s going on?"

Her reaction made it clear that she found the question strange and unnecessary. The reporter who asked it left the room shortly after.

Despite these distractions, Swiatek is doing great in the tournament. She will face Anna Kalinskaya in the third round. She also recently made history with her 65th straight first-round win, breaking a long-standing Open Era record.

Still, Swiatek kept her cool and moved on, showing that she’s focused on the court, not on questions about her hairstyle.

Hilarious Scenes! Novak Djokovic Gives His Autograph On Bald Fan's Head In A Wholesome Moment During US Open 2025; Video

Novak Djokovic has always been known for his talent, intensity, and showmanship on the tennis court and on Day 1 of the US Open 2025, he reminded fans just how much fun he can be off the court too.

Following his straight-sets victory over American youngster Learner Tien in the first round, Djokovic stayed back in the stadium to greet and sign autographs for fans. But among the usual tennis balls, hats, and T-shirts, one fan had a very unusual request and Djokovic was more than happy to oblige.

In a now-viral moment, a bald fan leaned over the railings and cheekily asked Djokovic to sign his shiny bald head. Djokovic, spotting the humor in the situation, burst into a smile and, without hesitation, took the marker and autographed the man’s scalp. The crowd around them erupted in laughter and cheers, capturing the moment on their phones.

The video quickly made its way across social media, with fans praising Djokovic’s sense of humor, his down-to-earth nature, and his genuine connection with supporters. Many called it one of the “funniest and most wholesome moments of the tournament so far.”

For Djokovic, this light-hearted exchange was just another example of why he remains one of the most beloved figures in tennis. As he continues his quest for another Grand Slam title, it’s clear that win or lose, he never misses a chance to make his fans smile.