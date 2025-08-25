 'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video
Djokovic’s playful answer added a comedic twist to the otherwise serious topic of retirement, showing yet again that his personality off the court is as magnetic as his performances on it.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Image: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

Tennis fans were treated to a dose of Novak Djokovic’s trademark humor during an off-court segment at the 2025 US Open, where the Serbian star cracked a joke that had everyone, including his fellow players, laughing.

During the light-hearted interaction, Djokovic was asked the classic question that has followed him in recent years, “What’s your plan after you retire from tennis?” With a mischievous smile, Djokovic responded, “My plans after I retire from tennis is to coach Fonseca. I’m going to be very expensive for him. So be ready.”

The comment drew instant laughter, especially since Djokovic was referring to rising Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who has been making waves on the tour. Fonseca, known for his raw talent and explosive energy, has caught the attention of many, including Djokovic himself.

Djokovic’s playful answer added a comedic twist to the otherwise serious topic of retirement, showing yet again that his personality off the court is as magnetic as his performances on it. While he made it clear he was joking, fans couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like if one of the greatest players in history really did take on a coaching role, especially with a promising youngster like Fonseca.

Unbelievable! Ben Shelton's Insane Around-The-Net Winner Leaves Crowd In Shock During US Open 2025; Video

At the US Open 2025 in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Ben Shelton produced one of the shots of the tournament in his first-round win over Ignacio Buse.

In the middle of a lively rally, Shelton chased a wide ball and, with incredible skill, sent it around the net post for a clean winner. The crowd exploded in applause, and the point quickly became the highlight of the match.

Shelton didn’t just rely on flair, he dominated the match with his booming serve and aggressive net play, winning in straight sets 6–3, 6–2, 6–4.

That brilliant around-the-net shot wasn’t just a single point, it was a statement. Shelton showed he’s not only powerful but also fearless and creative, ready to make a deep run in New York.

