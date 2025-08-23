US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Seemingly Upset Over Presence Of Cameras & Microphones During Practice Session; Video

Image: The Tennis Letter/X

Carlos Alcaraz, one of the top tennis stars in the world, appeared visibly uncomfortable during a practice session at the 2025 US Open. The reason seemed to be the presence of cameras and microphones that were recording him and his coach while they discussed tactics.

Alcaraz, who is usually calm and focused, was seen gesturing toward the equipment and having a quiet word with the organizers. Though he didn’t say anything publicly, his expressions and body language suggested he wasn’t happy about being recorded so closely.

It’s believed that he was concerned about the possibility of his strategies being overheard or shared, which could affect his chances at the tournament. He seemed to question why microphones were placed so close during a private training session.

Fans and tennis experts have shown support for him online, noting that while behind-the-scenes coverage is exciting for viewers, players also deserve some privacy during serious preparation.

This small moment has sparked a wider debate about how much access broadcasters should have during practice sessions. For Alcaraz, it was a clear reminder that even during training, the spotlight, and the microphones, are never too far away.

MLB: Novak Djokovic Delivers Ceremonial First Pitch At Yankee Stadium Ahead Of US Open 2025; Video

Novak Djokovic added another unique moment to his storied career, this time not on a tennis court but on a baseball field. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Friday, just days ahead of the start of the US Open 2025. His appearance came before the New York Yankees' home game against the Boston Red Sox, and it was a moment that brought together the worlds of tennis and baseball in classic New York fashion.

Djokovic was all smiles as he took the mound. With a playful wind-up and a confident arm, he delivered the pitch to a warm ovation from the Yankee faithful. Though he’s more known for his precise drop shots than fastballs, Djokovic managed a respectable throw, impressing both fans and players alike.

The gesture marked a celebratory kickoff to what could be another memorable US Open for the Serbian icon, who is aiming to extend his dominance on American soil. Djokovic has won the US Open four times, and enters the tournament as one of the top contenders once again.

As he now shifts focus to the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, Djokovic will look to channel that same energy into what he hopes will be his 25th Grand Slam title. But for one evening in the Bronx, he reminded everyone that greatness isn’t just confined to the sport you’re known for, it’s also in how you embrace the moment.