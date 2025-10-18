Sportvot x FPJ: Fintech Premier League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action

The Fintech Premier League 2025 kicked off with excitement and competitive spirit at Andheri, Mumbai, running from 13th October to 29th November 2025. Bringing together top corporate teams from the fintech industry, the tournament aims to promote camaraderie, sportsmanship, and fitness among professionals, while showcasing some thrilling cricketing talent from the corporate sector. The league has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the corporate sports calendar, known for its energy, entertainment, and engaging performances both on and off the field.

In today’s encounter, Pine Labs Strikers faced off against Equifax Enforces in a gripping match that saw Pine Labs secure a well-earned 20-run victory. Batting first, Pine Labs Strikers posted 37/7 in 7.5 overs, with Naresh leading the charge by scoring 18 runs off 22 balls, including 2 boundaries, while Sohrab added a quick 9 runs off 7 balls with 1 six at a strike rate of 128. In response, Equifax Enforces struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 17/7 in 5 overs. The Pine Labs bowling attack was exceptional, led by Naresh, who claimed 3 wickets in 2 overs, conceding just 5 runs with an impressive economy rate of 2.50. Sohrab also contributed effectively, taking 1 wicket for 4 runs in 2 overs.

With this strong start, Pine Labs Strikers showcased solid teamwork and control, setting the tone for an exciting season ahead in the Fintech Premier League 2025.