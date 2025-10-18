ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Crush Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets In Colombo 

Image: ICC/X

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits led from the front as South Africa produced a commanding 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a rain-curtailed Women’s World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. The clinical performance helped South Africa move a step closer to securing a semifinal berth in the tournament.

Chasing a revised target of 121 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after more than five hours of rain delay, the Proteas openers made light work of the chase, guiding their side to 125 without loss in just 14.5 overs. Wolvaardt remained unbeaten on 60 off 47 balls, while Brits was equally impressive with an unconquered 55 from 42 deliveries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka managed 105 for seven in their 20 overs after being asked to bat. The innings was interrupted at 46 for two in 12 overs when heavy rains forced players off the field for over five hours. Upon resumption, the game was reduced to a 20-over-a-side affair. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba adapted superbly to the damp conditions, finishing with figures of 3 for 30, while seamer Masabata Klass gave South Africa early momentum by removing openers Hasini Perera and captain Chamari Athapaththu cheaply.

For Sri Lanka, young Vishmi Gunaratne showed promise with a brisk 34 off 33 balls, even returning to bat after being struck painfully on the knee and taken off the field on a stretcher. Her fighting spirit, however, wasn’t enough to lift the hosts, who failed to build partnerships or counter the disciplined South African bowling attack.

Once the revised target was set, the Sri Lankan bowlers faced an uphill battle against South Africa’s in-form top order. Wolvaardt and Brits were ruthless, rotating the strike efficiently and punishing loose deliveries to ensure there were no hiccups in the chase.

With this result, South Africa continued their impressive turnaround in the tournament after a disastrous start when they were bowled out for just 69 by England. They have now registered four consecutive wins, establishing themselves as strong semifinal contenders.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, remain winless, with only two points from five matches, both coming from rain-affected washouts against Australia and New Zealand. Their campaign continues to falter as they search for their first victory in the competition.

For South Africa, the resounding win not only reinforced their growing confidence but also underlined the strength of their opening pair, whose form could prove decisive as the tournament heads into its crucial knockout phase.