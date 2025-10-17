Green Acres, Nahar Int. And Shindewadi Dominate MSSA DS Interschool Football Tournament

Football | Representative Image | | |

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-school Football Tournament delivered another exciting day of action across two venues, featuring notable wins in the U-12 Girls 2nd Division and U-16 Boys 4th Division.

At the MSSA Ground, Green Acres Academy (Chembur) continued their winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Bombay Scottish (Powai), thanks to goals from Parineeti Patil and Maanika Reengusia. Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) edged past Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) 1-0 with a strike from Arundhati Chatterjee, while St. Stanislaus Int. (Bandra) defeated Ryan Int. (Sanpada) 1-0 through Ayden Ferdinando. A tightly contested match between Ascend Int. (BKC) and Canossa H.S (Mahim) ended in a 1-1 draw, with Diviyanaa Deshmukh and Manyata Chavan getting on the scoresheet. The clash between Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) and St. Anne’s (Fort) finished goalless. VPM’s English H.S (Mulund) wrapped up the day with a clinical 2-0 win over Ryan Int. (Sanpada), courtesy of a brace from Tiara Shrikant.

Meanwhile, at the Wings Sports Centre, the U-16 Boys 4th Division featured some high-scoring games. Podar Int. CBSE 'B' (Powai) played out a 0-0 draw with Shishuvan (Matunga), but Shindewadi Public School (Dadar) made a statement with a dominant 4-0 win over St. Gregorios H.S (Chembur), with goals from Jeet Solanki, Saksham Tambe, Tanmay Solanki, and Anvay Pawar. Nahar Int. (Chandivali) produced the biggest result of the day, registering a comprehensive 6-0 win over St. Anthony (Versova), led by a hat-trick from Tathagat Eleswarapu and goals from Ahaan Parashar, Kevin Khalko, and Ethan Varma. In the final match, Methibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation (Kandivali) secured a 4-0 win over Little Angels Int. 'A' (Sion), with Soham Dmello, Ishaan Shah, Anique Pirzada, and Aadya Maheshwari finding the net.

Brief Scores – October 17, 2025

Girls U-12 Division II – MSSA Ground

Green Acres Academy (Chembur) 2 (Parineeti Patil, Maanika Reengusia) bt Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0

Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) 1 (Arundhati Chatterjee) bt Nita Mukesh Ambani (BKC) 0

St. Stanislaus Int. (Bandra) 1 (Ayden Ferdinando) bt Ryan Int. (Sanpada) 0

Ascend Int. (BKC) 1 (Diviyanaa Deshmukh) drew with Canossa H.S (Mahim) 1 (Manyata Chavan)

Apostolic Carmel H.S (Bandra) 0 drew with St. Anne’s H.S (Fort) 0

VPM’s English H.S (Mulund) 2 (Tiara Shrikant) bt Ryan Int. (Sanpada) 0

Boys U-16 Division IV – Wings Sports Centre

Podar Int. CBSE 'B' (Powai) 0 drew with Shishuvan School (Matunga) 0

Shindewadi Public (Dadar) 4 (Jeet Solanki, Saksham Tambe, Tanmay Solanki, Anvay Pawar) bt St. Gregorios H.S (Chembur) 0

Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 6 (Tathagat Eleswarapu 3, Ahaan Parashar, Kevin Khalko, Ethan Varma) bt St. Anthony (Versova) 0

Methibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation (Kandivali) 4 (Soham Dmello, Ishaan Shah, Anique Pirzada, Aadya Maheshwari) bt Little Angels Int. 'A' (Sion) 0