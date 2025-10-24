 'Goodbye Advertising Ka Gold Mohur...': Harsha Bhogle Pens Emotional Note On Piyush Pandey’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Goodbye Advertising Ka Gold Mohur...': Harsha Bhogle Pens Emotional Note On Piyush Pandey’s Death

'Goodbye Advertising Ka Gold Mohur...': Harsha Bhogle Pens Emotional Note On Piyush Pandey’s Death

The legendary ad filmmaker (Pandey) passed away after a month in a coma at the age of 70 years.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle bid farewell to Ad guru Piyush Pandey by posting a emotional note on social media. Pandey passed away on Friday,October 24 at the age of 70 years after a month in a coma .

Bhogle in his post wrote, "Piyush Pandey entered a profession that spoke in beautifully nuanced English aur usko apni zubaan ka khubsoorat zaika pesh kiya. He flew high in the advertising world par kadam is sanskriti se alag kabhi nahi hue. He could take on layered communication needs aur usko itni aasaani se suljhaya ke hum sab waah kehte reh gaye. If you want to leave a mark in your profession, to Piyush Pandey bano. Advertising ka gold mohur. Goodbye my friend. Alvida."

Piyush Pandey's career

Born in Jaipur, Piyush Pandey’s first got into advertising when he and his brother Prasoon lent their voices to radio jingles for everyday products. Pandey began his advertising career in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative department.

FPJ Shorts
'Feels Like Entering War Zone': Viral Reddit Post Sparks Debate On Speed Traps & Extensive Searches Near Lonavala
'Feels Like Entering War Zone': Viral Reddit Post Sparks Debate On Speed Traps & Extensive Searches Near Lonavala
Adorable Moment! Rohit Sharma Hugs Kids At Sydney Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video
Adorable Moment! Rohit Sharma Hugs Kids At Sydney Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video
'Unfit Buses Will Be Seized, No Playing With Civilian Lives': Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar On Kurnool Bus Tragedy
'Unfit Buses Will Be Seized, No Playing With Civilian Lives': Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar On Kurnool Bus Tragedy
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade

Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he ventured into playing cricket to tea tasting and even construction work. It was at Ogilvy that he really found his footing. At 27 he had already begun working for brands like Asian Paints (“Har khushi mein rang laaye"), Cadbury (“Kuch Khaas Hai"), Fevicol, and Hutch.

He also made history as the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. He later received the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and the Padma Shri, becoming the first person from Indian advertising to be so honoured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adorable Moment! Rohit Sharma Hugs Kids At Sydney Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

Adorable Moment! Rohit Sharma Hugs Kids At Sydney Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

'Goodbye Advertising Ka Gold Mohur...': Harsha Bhogle Pens Emotional Note On Piyush Pandey’s Death

'Goodbye Advertising Ka Gold Mohur...': Harsha Bhogle Pens Emotional Note On Piyush Pandey’s Death

Watch: Ex-West Ham Star Said Benrahma’s XL Bully Dogs Attack Another Dog And Its Owner On London...

Watch: Ex-West Ham Star Said Benrahma’s XL Bully Dogs Attack Another Dog And Its Owner On London...

'Had To Jump & Wrestle...': Man Attacked By Ex-West Ham Player Said Benrahma’s Dogs In London...

'Had To Jump & Wrestle...': Man Attacked By Ex-West Ham Player Said Benrahma’s Dogs In London...

Smriti Mandhana And Pratika Rawal’s Record-Breaking Opening Stand Powers India To A Massive DLS...

Smriti Mandhana And Pratika Rawal’s Record-Breaking Opening Stand Powers India To A Massive DLS...