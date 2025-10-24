Watch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal Notice

Image: Ali Khan Tareen /X

Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen has fired back at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for serving a legal notice for allegedly breaching clauses in the franchise’s 10‑year contract. In a pointed and sarcastic response, Tareen mocked the board’s management style, accusing it of poor communication and intolerance toward criticism.

The PCB’s notice reportedly warned the Multan Sultans management that Tareen could be blacklisted and barred from future ownership if he did not withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology. The ownership rights of all six PSL franchises expire this December, marking the end of the tournament’s first decade, and owners must re‑bid to retain their teams.

Multan sultan's owner issues sarcastiic apology

In a video posted online, Tareen expressed frustration over the board’s lack of dialogue, saying he never received "a single call, message, email, or invitation asking to meet and resolve these issues together."

"Instead, I was served a legal notice," he said. "If you were more competent, you would know these matters aren’t handled this way." He also accused the PCB management of being surrounded by "yes‑men" and unable to accept criticism, stressing that the league "belongs to the fans and to all of Pakistan, not to the handful of people currently running it."

Tareen said his legal team saw no need to apologise but added he would do so "because I want the PSL to improve." His apology, however, was laced with sharp humour . He apologised for expressing frustration and mocked the board’s issues with event planning and communication.

He apologised for "criticising the opening ceremony," sarcastically praising the amazing act of having "national stars... lip‑sync." He added that wanting the event to "start on time, finish on time, and that the mic should work properly" was apparently going too far. The video ended with Tareen ripping up the legal notice