 Watch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal Notice

Watch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal Notice

The PCB’s notice reportedly warned the Multan Sultans management that Tareen could be blacklisted and barred from future ownership if he did not withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: Ali Khan Tareen /X

Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen has fired back at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for serving a legal notice for allegedly breaching clauses in the franchise’s 10‑year contract. In a pointed and sarcastic response, Tareen mocked the board’s management style, accusing it of poor communication and intolerance toward criticism.

The PCB’s notice reportedly warned the Multan Sultans management that Tareen could be blacklisted and barred from future ownership if he did not withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology. The ownership rights of all six PSL franchises expire this December, marking the end of the tournament’s first decade, and owners must re‑bid to retain their teams.

Multan sultan's owner issues sarcastiic apology

In a video posted online, Tareen expressed frustration over the board’s lack of dialogue, saying he never received "a single call, message, email, or invitation asking to meet and resolve these issues together."

FPJ Shorts
Watch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal Notice
Watch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal Notice
Premier Energies Acquires 100% Stake Of KSolare Energy For ₹170 Crore In Joint Venture Partnership
Premier Energies Acquires 100% Stake Of KSolare Energy For ₹170 Crore In Joint Venture Partnership
'... Toh Lantern Chahiye Kya': PM Modi's Funny Quip At RJD During Election Campaigning For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; VIDEO
'... Toh Lantern Chahiye Kya': PM Modi's Funny Quip At RJD During Election Campaigning For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; VIDEO
Amaal Mallik To Make An Exit From Bigg Boss 19? Daboo Malik Gives A Hint 'Bahut Hogaya, Ab Bass'
Amaal Mallik To Make An Exit From Bigg Boss 19? Daboo Malik Gives A Hint 'Bahut Hogaya, Ab Bass'

"Instead, I was served a legal notice," he said. "If you were more competent, you would know these matters aren’t handled this way." He also accused the PCB management of being surrounded by "yes‑men" and unable to accept criticism, stressing that the league "belongs to the fans and to all of Pakistan, not to the handful of people currently running it."

Tareen said his legal team saw no need to apologise but added he would do so "because I want the PSL to improve." His apology, however, was laced with sharp humour . He apologised for expressing frustration and mocked the board’s issues with event planning and communication.

He apologised for "criticising the opening ceremony," sarcastically praising the amazing act of having "national stars... lip‑sync." He added that wanting the event to "start on time, finish on time, and that the mic should work properly" was apparently going too far. The video ended with Tareen ripping up the legal notice

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal...

Watch: PSL Team Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Goes On Sarcastic Rant, Tears PCB’s Legal...

'Poora India Trophy Ke Peeche...': Mohsin Naqvi Receives Praise At Pakistani Event For Snatching...

'Poora India Trophy Ke Peeche...': Mohsin Naqvi Receives Praise At Pakistani Event For Snatching...

Adorable Moment! Rohit Sharma Hugs Kids At Sydney Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

Adorable Moment! Rohit Sharma Hugs Kids At Sydney Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

'Goodbye Advertising Ka Gold Mohur...': Harsha Bhogle Pens Emotional Note On Piyush Pandey’s Death

'Goodbye Advertising Ka Gold Mohur...': Harsha Bhogle Pens Emotional Note On Piyush Pandey’s Death

Watch: Ex-West Ham Star Said Benrahma’s XL Bully Dogs Attack Another Dog And Its Owner On London...

Watch: Ex-West Ham Star Said Benrahma’s XL Bully Dogs Attack Another Dog And Its Owner On London...