Ontario Crash: Pomona High School Assistant Basketball Coach Clarence Nelson & His Wife Killed In Fatal Accident

A former assistant basketball coach at Pomona High School Clarence Nelson and his wife Lisa were among the three victims killed in a deadly Ontario crash at 10 Freeway on Tuesday, October 21. A post on the high school's Facebook page read, "RIP Coach Nelson and his wife." The identity of the third person killed in the pileup has also not been released.

Details about Ontario crash

An Indian-origin truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh who immigrated to the US in 2022, was under the influence of drugs and drove the truck into slow-moving traffic on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County. Dashcam footage released by ABC7 shows Singh slamming into an SUV, without any attempt to apply brakes. The vehicle then went on to collide with other vehicles.

According to local reports, at least eight vehicles were involved in the deadly crash that took place at around 1:10 pm Tuesday (US time). The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours following the collision but have since reopened. The incident took place almost two months after three people were killed in a crash in Florida as an Indian-Origin Punjabi truck driver, Harjinder Singh, took an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike on August 12.

After the Florida Turnpike incident, the US had stopped issuing visas for truck drivers. The announcement in this regard was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Singh of Yuba City, California, was arrested on charges including driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter. As the case progresses, Singh remains in custody in San Bernardino County without bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at Rancho Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.