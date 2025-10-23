21-Year-Old Indian National Who Illegally Entered US Arrested For DUI After Fatal Chain-Reaction Crash In Ontario; 3 Dead | VIDEO | x/@MEGHUPDATES

Ontario, Canada: A 21-year-old Indian truck driver was arrested after a deadly chain-reaction crash on the westbound 10 Freeway in Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday afternoon (October 21), left three people dead and at least four others injured.

According to a report by ABC News, the incident took place just east of the 15 Freeway and was captured on dashcam video from the same semitruck allegedly responsible for the crash.

Incident Captured on Vehicle's Dashcam

The footage shows a Freightliner tractor-trailer slamming into the back of an SUV before colliding with multiple vehicles in the same lane. Authorities confirmed that the video is now part of an ongoing investigation.

The driver has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old from Yuba City in Northern California. Singh was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter. A law enforcement source told ABC News that Singh is an Indian national who entered the United States in 2022 and is in the country illegally.

CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told the publication, “He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs.”

Here's a video of the accident:

🚨 BREAKING:

A semi-truck crash on California’s 10 Freeway in Ontario has left at least 3 people dead.



Officials say the driver, 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, was speeding and is suspected of DUI —reportedly never hit the brakes before impact; arrested pic.twitter.com/akqtbzHjoe — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 23, 2025

Police Identifies Victims

Authorities confirmed that one of the victims was a 54-year-old man from Upland, whose name has not been released yet. The other two victims, who were severely burned in the crash, remain unidentified.

“For us officers, it's really horrific to see, not just the deceased person, but knowing that this person's family is going to receive the worst possible news of their life,” Officer Jimenez said, as quoted by ABC News.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours following the collision but have since reopened. Investigators are examining the semitruck to rule out any mechanical failure, though officials noted that the dashcam footage indicates no other vehicle cut in front of the truck.