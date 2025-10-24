 Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck; Netizens Call It AI-Generated
Days after a deadly chain-reaction crash in California's Ontario involving a 21-year-old Indian truck driver, a viral video is now surfacing on the Internet, which shows him cooking curry inside the speeding truck moments before ramming into multiple vehicles on the 10 Freeway in California. However, netizens are claiming that the dash cam footage from inside the truck is morphed and AI-generated.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
Days after a deadly chain-reaction crash in California's Ontario involving a 21-year-old Indian truck driver, a viral video is now surfacing on the Internet, which shows him cooking curry inside the speeding truck moments before ramming into multiple vehicles on the 10 Freeway in California. However, netizens are claiming that the alleged dash cam footage from inside the truck is morphed and AI-generated.

The fatal crash has sent shockwaves across the Internet after the chilling footage went viral, showing a deadly accident. 3 commuters have been announced dead in the tragedy till now, and the driver has been arrested.

The video, going viral on the Internet, shows the Punjabi Driver cooking curry while mumbling something and speeding the vehicle on the highway.

Netizens Call It AI-generated:

One user commented, "Ai. Funny but too soon man." While one user commented, "Propaganda is getting to be crazy. AI is getting too good."

One user commented, "And why this is fake? The curry does not hit the windshield on the inside after impact..."

The video visibly looks AI-generated due to the blurry lines and how the driver is using a spoon that is in a weird shape. The curry is not even moving as the vehicle is speeding, and it did not even impact when the truck crashed into other vehicles.

Deadly Crash Captured on Vehicle's Dashcam

The footage shows a Freightliner tractor-trailer slamming into the back of an SUV before colliding with multiple vehicles in the same lane. Authorities confirmed that the video is now part of an ongoing investigation.

According to local reports, at least eight vehicles were involved in the deadly crash that took place at around 1:10 pm Tuesday (US time).

