Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck; Netizens Call It AI-Generated | X @Vox_Oculi

Days after a deadly chain-reaction crash in California's Ontario involving a 21-year-old Indian truck driver, a viral video is now surfacing on the Internet, which shows him cooking curry inside the speeding truck moments before ramming into multiple vehicles on the 10 Freeway in California. However, netizens are claiming that the alleged dash cam footage from inside the truck is morphed and AI-generated.

The fatal crash has sent shockwaves across the Internet after the chilling footage went viral, showing a deadly accident. 3 commuters have been announced dead in the tragedy till now, and the driver has been arrested.

The video, going viral on the Internet, shows the Punjabi Driver cooking curry while mumbling something and speeding the vehicle on the highway.

WATCH VIDEO:

🚨WILD FOOTAGE: A second dash cam video reveals illegal immigrant truck driver cooking curry at 90 mph before killing 3 in California highway crash pic.twitter.com/nAELgKvzj3 — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝕏 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 ᴹᴰ 👁️‍🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) October 23, 2025

Netizens Call It AI-generated:

One user commented, "Ai. Funny but too soon man." While one user commented, "Propaganda is getting to be crazy. AI is getting too good."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user commented, "And why this is fake? The curry does not hit the windshield on the inside after impact..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video visibly looks AI-generated due to the blurry lines and how the driver is using a spoon that is in a weird shape. The curry is not even moving as the vehicle is speeding, and it did not even impact when the truck crashed into other vehicles.

Deadly Crash Captured on Vehicle's Dashcam

The footage shows a Freightliner tractor-trailer slamming into the back of an SUV before colliding with multiple vehicles in the same lane. Authorities confirmed that the video is now part of an ongoing investigation.

🚨 BREAKING:

A semi-truck crash on California’s 10 Freeway in Ontario has left at least 3 people dead.



Officials say the driver, 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, was speeding and is suspected of DUI —reportedly never hit the brakes before impact; arrested pic.twitter.com/akqtbzHjoe — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 23, 2025

According to local reports, at least eight vehicles were involved in the deadly crash that took place at around 1:10 pm Tuesday (US time).