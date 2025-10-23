 Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Punjabi Truck Driver Involved In Ontario's 10 Freeway Crash
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho Is Jashanpreet Singh? Punjabi Truck Driver Involved In Ontario's 10 Freeway Crash

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Punjabi Truck Driver Involved In Ontario's 10 Freeway Crash

At least three people were killed in a crash on the 10 Freeway in Canada's Ontario on Tuesday afternoon (local time). The driver of the truck behind the crash was driven by a 21-year-old Indian-origin man.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Punjabi Truck Driver Involved In Ontario 10 Freeway Crash | X/@BillMelugin_

Ottawa: A crash on the 10 Freeway in Canada's Ontario claimed three lives on Tuesday. Meanwhile, six others were also injured in the crash. A 21-year-old Indian-origin man was driving the truck, which rammed into multiple vehicles on the 10 Freeway. The accident was caught on the dashcam of the truck involved in the accident.

The clip, obtained by ABC7, shows that the semitruck rammed into the back of an SUV before hitting multiple vehicles on the highway. The 21-year-old driver has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh. He was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

According to local reports, at least eight vehicles were involved in the deadly crash that took place at around 1:10 pm Tuesday (US time). The incident took place almost two months after three people were killed in a crash in Florida as an Indian-Origin Punjabi truck driver, Harjinder Singh, took an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike on August 12. The trial in the Florida crash is still underway.

Video Of The Incident:

FPJ Shorts
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice
Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh?

Jashanpreet Singh is a resident of Yuba City in United States' Northern California. However, it is still not clear whether he is a US citizen or illegally migrated into the country. However, netizens claimed that Jashanpreet entered the US illegally. So far, officials have not disclosed further details about the Sikh truck driver.

After the Florida Turnpike incident, the US had stopped issuing visas for truck drivers. The announcement in this regard was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The decision was taken in the backdrop of the deadly crash in Florida, involving Harjinder Singh.

"Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers," Rubio had written on X.

"The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," he had added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Accuses West Of Turning Ukraine Into ‘Anti-Russia’, Says Moscow Must...

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Accuses West Of Turning Ukraine Into ‘Anti-Russia’, Says Moscow Must...

UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine...

UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine...

ICJ Issues Landmark Opinion Rebuking Israel Over Gaza Aid Restrictions, Says Occupying Power Must...

ICJ Issues Landmark Opinion Rebuking Israel Over Gaza Aid Restrictions, Says Occupying Power Must...

PM Modi To Participate Virtually In 47th ASEAN Summit Due To Deepavali; Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim...

PM Modi To Participate Virtually In 47th ASEAN Summit Due To Deepavali; Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim...

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Punjabi Truck Driver Involved In Ontario's 10 Freeway Crash

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Punjabi Truck Driver Involved In Ontario's 10 Freeway Crash