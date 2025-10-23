Dubai-Based Underworld ‘Rotumba Amila’ Suspected To Be Behind Assassination Of Sri Lankan Opposition Politician Lasantha Wickramasekara – Video

Lasantha Wickramasekara | FPJ

Colombo: Dubai-based underworld figure Amila Sepala Ratnayake, also known as “Rotumba Amila”, is suspected of conspiring in the killing of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara, a senior police officer was qouted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Wednesday.

Police said that the assailant, believed to be a contract gunman linked to Rotumba Amila’s network, entered the premises under the pretext of official business and opened fire at close range before fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

CCTV footage of the men entering the office and fleeing on a motorcycle has surfaced on social media and is making the rounds on the internet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Wickramasekara had been a close associate of Nadun Chinthaka Wickramarathna, alias ‘Harak Kata’, another underworld leader and drug trafficker. He is currently in remand custody. ‘Rotumba Amila’ had reportedly maintained good relations with both Harak Kata and Wickramasekara before a falling-out forced him to abscond to Dubai.

Reportedly, both Harak Kata and Wickramasekara had faced repeated death threats from Rotumba Amila over the years.

Wickramasekara was a shot dead in his office on Wednesday. The incident occurred while Wickramasekara, the 38-year-old council chairman of the coastal city of Weligama, was meeting with constituents.

How The Assassination Unfolded?

The assailant entered his office and fired multiple shots with a revolver. Wickramasekara was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. However the shooting incident left him dead on the spot. No one else was killed or injured in the attack. The gunman managed to flee the scene. Wickramasekara was a member of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

Leader of the opposition in Sri Lanka's parliament Sajith Premadasa raised the issue in the house. “Where is national security?” he questioned.