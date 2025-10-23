 Lashkar-e-Taiba's Chilling New Tape Exposes Women Jihadi Training After Operation Sindoor Blow
Notably, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), another terror outfit based in Pakistan, has now launched an online training course named 'Tufat al-Muminat' to collect funds and recruit as many females as possible.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
A shocking videotape from Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terror training camp in Sialkot, Pakistan, exposes the terror outfit's plan to radicalise women as suicide bombers, or fidayeen, in retaliation for India's Operation Sindoor. In the footage, terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf, banned by the United States, can be heard spewing venom against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, vowing "Operation Sindoor Revenge" through jihad.

The tape, accessed by India Today, allegedly recorded from LeT's Muridke headquarters, destroyed in the 2024 surgical strikes, shows Rauf and his aide Harris Dar brainwashing Pakistani women. "Modi and India are our arch-enemies," Rauf declares, inciting recruits to avenge the obliteration of LeT's camps. "The Indian Army attacked our headquarters in Muridke. Now, you must rise for jihad against them." Women, previously absent from LeT's ranks, are being recruited and trained to be used against India.

According to reports, recruits are being fed narratives of Indian aggression, with clips of Operation Sindoor replayed to fuel rage. "They tell us Modi poisoned our lands, we must poison theirs," one veiled trainee whispers in the footage.

According to reports, LeT's planned mega-rally on 2 November at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan, where the group, through its new political wing, Markaz-e-Muslim League, aims to rally support.

According to reports, the Women Brigade will be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar, whose husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed in Operation Sindoor.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Indian airstrikes under Operation Sindoor demolished the headquarters of terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. In response, these groups have been strategically shifting their bases to Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province to evade future Indian military actions.

