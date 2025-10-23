 UK: 15-Year-Old Pakistan-Origin Boy Gets Lifer For Killing Classmate In Sheffield
The court was informed that the stabbing occurred on the afternoon of February 3, when police were called to All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
A 15-year-old boy of Pakistani origin has been sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing his classmate to death at a school in Sheffield, England. The accused, Mohammed Umar Khan, was found guilty of murdering his classmate.

South Yorkshire Police recently disclosed the identity of the accused after Justice Naomi Ellenbogen lifted the ban on revealing his identity due to his age. At Sheffield Crown Court, the judge ruled that Umar Khan must serve a minimum of 16 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The judge also condemned Khan's "long-standing interest in weapons." Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Andy Knowles, South Yorkshire Police’s Senior Investigating Officer, stated, "During the trial, it became evident that Khan wrongly believed carrying a knife would ensure his safety or enhance his status."

The court was informed that the stabbing occurred on the afternoon of February 3, when police were called to All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Earlier this year, following a six-week trial, the court determined that Harvey Wilgoose had been stabbed, and Umar Khan was arrested at the scene.

The jury learned that a dispute between the two boys had occurred at school a week prior to the incident. Despite denying the murder charge and claiming innocence, Khan was found guilty by the jury in August. On Wednesday, the judge remarked, "Harvey’s family is haunted by the CCTV footage of that day’s events and is overwhelmed by the trauma of his absence, which they feel every day."

Umar Khan had previously admitted to possessing a bladed object on school premises. In his testimony, Khan claimed he carried the knife for self-defense, which he ultimately used to kill Harvey. He stated that he carried the knife because he believed his safety was at risk from others.

