VIDEO: 'I Am Gonna Kill All The Jews', Pakistani Man Tries To Run Over Jewish Students Outside A School In New York

'I Am Gonna Kill All The Jews', Pakistani Man Tries To Run Over Jewish Students Outside A School In New York

In a horrifying antisemitic attack on Wednesday outside a Brooklyn Jewish school, a man allegedly yelled, "I'm gonna kill all the Jews," and attempted to run down Jewish students and a rabbi. The alleged attacker has been identified by police as 58 year old Asghar Ali, a taxi driver who immigrated from Pakistan.

A video shows the driver swerving towards Jewish students who were gathered around a Yeshiva in Canarsie at approximately 11:25 a.m., revving his engine and climbing the curb in video footage provided by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol, as reported by The New York Post. The victims were able to flee inside the building and reportedly no was hurt in the attack.

A video of the incident was also posted on 'X', which shows the driver trying to run over Jewish students and a rabbi outside Mesivta Nachlas Yakov School in Brooklyn.

It is reported that Ali has a history of mental illness. According to Post, detectives interviewed the driver on Wednesday night as part of the investigation being conducted by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

Ali is charged with over a dozen offences, including hate crimes, attempted murder, and assault.



According to Post, police could not find any evidence on Wednesday night linking him to extreme organisations on the internet and do not think the attack was motivated by terrorism.