 US: School Staff Beats Disabled Student In Bus, Video Goes Viral!
In a viral video on X, a school staff member is allegedly seen abusing a disabled student on the school bus. The netizens have shown concern, demanding prompt action against the accused. The accused has reportedly been taken into custody.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video | X

In a video posted on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), it can be seen that a school staff member reportedly named Kiarra Jones, an employee of Littleton Public Schools in Denver, U.S., is seen beating a disabled student.

The video was posted by @RokerGlasses. The caption on the post read, Meet Kiarra Jones, an employee of Denver's Littleton Public Schools," the post's description said. Observe her as she abuses a crippled school bus kid. Is it now possible to resume public executions?"

(The below content is sensitive.)

In a comment on the post, one user said, "This made me feel ill! Heartless! Horrific!", while another said, "Absolutely...SOUL-LESS."

Another user said, "Sue the school district big time; this woman is sick." One commenter called for severe punishment for Jones, saying, "She needs a long-term prison sentence." Another user expressed similar thoughts when they posted, "Jail time for that abusive sicko!" "I hope those parents press charges and civil lawsuits against her and the school!" wrote another person.

The accused was also called an animal by several people, who said, "My god, please lock this animal up."

Reportedly, the accused has been taken into custody. A sequence of pictures showing the student suffering as a result of the accused's conduct are also shown after the video.

