US: School Staff Beats Disabled Student In Bus, Video Goes Viral!

Viral Video | X

In a video posted on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), it can be seen that a school staff member reportedly named Kiarra Jones, an employee of Littleton Public Schools in Denver, U.S., is seen beating a disabled student.

The video was posted by @RokerGlasses. The caption on the post read, Meet Kiarra Jones, an employee of Denver's Littleton Public Schools," the post's description said. Observe her as she abuses a crippled school bus kid. Is it now possible to resume public executions?"

(The below content is sensitive.)

Meet Kiarra Jones, a employee of Denver’s Littleton Public Schools.



Watch her beat a disabled child on a school bus.



Can we bring back public executions now?

pic.twitter.com/eRROiyRvKF — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 9, 2024

In a comment on the post, one user said, "This made me feel ill! Heartless! Horrific!", while another said, "Absolutely...SOUL-LESS."



Another user said, "Sue the school district big time; this woman is sick." One commenter called for severe punishment for Jones, saying, "She needs a long-term prison sentence." Another user expressed similar thoughts when they posted, "Jail time for that abusive sicko!" "I hope those parents press charges and civil lawsuits against her and the school!" wrote another person.



The accused was also called an animal by several people, who said, "My god, please lock this animal up."



Reportedly, the accused has been taken into custody. A sequence of pictures showing the student suffering as a result of the accused's conduct are also shown after the video.