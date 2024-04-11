Viral Video: School Students Groove To 'Ram Ayehe' Song In School Bus

Viral Video | X

Students are seen dancing to the song "Ram Ayehe" on their school bus in a widely shared viral video on social media. The pupils can be seen singing along with the song's lyrics and dancing to them as the film opens with them seated in their school bus seats.

The video is going viral on the internet very quickly. The way the pupils move in the video suggests that they have likely been practicing the song's routines for a while because they all perform identical motions.

The pupils can be seen enjoying the song in unison in the viral video that was shared on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter). It is unknown what school or city the students attend. As they may be leaving for home after school, the students can be seen dancing to this song with their buddies.

The social media user @Tglawaaz posted the video. On July 10, 2024, a Wednesday, the video was uploaded. Previously, from January 16 to January 21, 2024, when the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated, this song went popular. On January 22, 2024, Shri Ram Lalla was ceremoniously inducted.