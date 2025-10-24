'Civic Sense Is Missing', Netizens Slam Woman For Cleaning Train Window For Better View But Littering Trash On Rail Tracks |

A video showing a woman cleaning a train window to get a better view, but later throwing a plastic bottle and tissue paper outside, has gone viral, sparking outrage among netizens. The clip, reportedly filmed by a fellow passenger, highlights the irony of trying to enjoy a scenic view while simultaneously polluting the very public property she wished to admire.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen diligently wiping the train window with tissue paper and pouring water to clean the glass, presumably to enjoy the passing landscapes more clearly. However, moments later, she is seen casually tossing both the used tissue and the empty water bottle onto the railway tracks.

WATCH VIDEO:

Cleaned the window for reels and threw away the tissue and bottle on track.



Civic sense 👏 pic.twitter.com/iapy264v50 — Social awareness (@socialawarenezz) October 23, 2025

The video has triggered widespread criticism online. It was posted on X by @socialawarenezz. The caption of the post reads, "Cleaned the window for reels and threw away the tissue and bottle on track." The video has received more than 100k views on the social media platform.a

Netizens Reactions:

“Basic civic sense is missing from this whole country. They don’t even know what is wrong that they’re doing. Schools are trying to churn out robots not humans. It’s a complete failure of our education system & schools,” one user commented.

Another wrote, Being educated or fashionable doesn’t guarantee civic sense. It’s not about your wardrobe or your followers - it’s about your actions.”

While one user wrote, "There is a dedicated team in every of trains, if she would've approached via @RailMadad app! Most of the time i raised the concerns while travelling between Mumbai to Solapur aswell, the cleaning staff came and assisted aswell."

While the woman’s identity remains unknown, the incident has reignited online discussions about the need for civic responsibility and mindful travel habits.